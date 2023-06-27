New Delhi, June 27: Last week, the IT industry was rocked by news reports about corruption in job recruitment at TCS (Tata Consultancy Services).

Now, the company has denied all such reports about the bribes-for-jobs scandal. It claims that it has not found any fraud by or against the company. TCS Bribes-for-Jobs Scandal: Consultancy Firm Fires Four Officials As Rs 100 Crore Corruption Case Unravels, Says Report.

TCS is one of the major IT firms in India. Naturally, media reports of major corruption in job recruitment shocked everyone.

“The impact of this scandal on the existing and future employees of TCS cannot be overstated. It has created an environment of distrust, affecting the morale and motivation of the workforce…..It undermines fair competition, obstructs merit-based hiring, and creates an environment of mistrust and uncertainty,” said Harpreet Singh Saluja, President of the Pune-based labour union NITES (Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate).

Last week, many reports claimed that several TCS officials and job placement service providers were involved in a scam.

Media reports claimed that a whistleblower complaint led to an internal committee which exposed the global head of TCS resource management group (RMG) ES Chakravarthy 'accepted commissions from staffing firms for years.'

Reportedly, TCS placed the head of recruitment on leave after the investigation. It also terminated four officials from the RMG division and banned three staffing firms. The media reports claimed that the scammers earned as much as Rs 100 crore via commissions.

Now, the company has refuted all such allegations. It added that the IT firm investigated the recent accusations and found nothing.

"We probed the allegations made in the complaint and found out that the charges do not involve any fraud by or against the company, and financial impact. The reference to the alleged scam is incorrect," TCS said in a statement.

"None of our key managerial positions has been involved in any irregularities. The issue relates to the breach of the Code of Conduct by certain employees, and by vendors providing contractors," it added. India To Surpass Rs 120,000 Core in Mobile Exports in Fiscal Year 2023–24, Apple Boost To Cross 50% Share.

"The recruitment activities in the company are not handled by the Resource Management Group (RMG) as alleged, therefore the reference to the alleged scam in the recruitment process is incorrect," TCS said in a clarification note.

Additionally, the RMG has stated that it 'is entrusted with allocating resources to various projects, and fill shortfalls through contractors.'

