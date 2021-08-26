New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI): Axis Ecorp, the realty vertical of Axis Group, on Thursday announced the launch of Axis Lake City, one of its kind offerings in the commercial plots segment for tourism holiday based on the build to suit concept in Goa.

As per the company's statement, located in the heart of Goa, this project will offer tranquil lake views and an exclusive unmatched opulence.

Also Read | Mysuru Gangrape Case: Accused Made Video and Demanded Money, Absconding.

"With this project, buyers get once in a lifetime opportunity to own commercial plots in Goa, on which they have complete control to build their dream villa, estate, townhouse, or holiday home," the company said.

Located in Dodamarg, Axis Lake City is around 35 kilometres away from Panjim city centre. It is also just 18 kilometres away from the MOPA airport, which is expected to be operational by 2022.

Also Read | What Is Havana Syndrome? All You Need To Know About the Mysterious Health Condition Plaguing US Diplomats.

As per the company, spread across 12 acres, the project will offer commercial plots in the size of 150 square meters, with state-of-the-art infrastructure and facilities. The size of the project is Rs 40 crore and it is expected to be completed by 2023.

"Axis Lake City features a state-of-the-art clubhouse with indulgent features, and top-of-the-line amenities such as luxury spa, meditation centre, pool, gym, dining options, and even a helipad. The project is nestled close to Axis Blues and Axis Yog Villas and all the projects share a common helipad," the release said.

Commenting on the launch of Axis Lake City, CEO and Director of Axis Ecorp, Aditya Kushwaha said, "At Axis Ecorp it is our endeavour that with each project we set up new benchmarks in high-end living. We strive to create projects that are known not just for their impeccable quality and on-time delivery but also for an experience that is hard to resist."

"With Axis Lake City, we intend to bring a build to suit concept more mainstream, as investing in a plot offers homebuyers greater flexibility in regards to designing their dream house in accordance with their budget and their needs. It is a very unique proposition and the demand for plots has catapulted significantly in this post-pandemic phase. We are counting on the support of our valued customers and are confident that just like our earlier projects, Axis Lake City will be taken up by the homebuyers with open arms," he added.

As per the release, Axis Lake City also offers Axis Lake City Plaza, a commercial real estate space, conceptualised to provide a world-class shopping experience to one and all and has all the pre-requisite for a profitable retail venture.

"After successfully capturing a sizeable chunk of the Goan market, the Axis Ecorp group is now also planning to expand to other holiday destinations in the country. It is already chalking out plans to launch another premium residential project in North East. This would provide a further boost to its holiday home offering and will give homebuyers a chance to own a luxurious vacation home in the middle of tea gardens," the release added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)