Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Elpro International School (EIS) celebrated India's unwavering spirit and its 75 years of glorious independence with pride. In reminiscing the dawn of Indian independence, EIS took a humble initiative of taking the Government's vision of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' forward by paying homage to its historic Freedom Movement.

The celebration was marked by the presence of some eminent personalities; Shyam and Suman Siroor, Chairman and Director of COTMAC Group, who are active members of the Performing Arts. The occasion was also graced by Padmashree Shekhar Sen and Shweta Sen. Sen is a renowned singer, lyricist and music composer who is well-known for his musical plays titled "Tulsi", "Kabeer", "Vivekanand", "Saahab" and "Soordas".

The celebration commenced with musical renditions that evoked feelings of love and respect towards the Motherland. In true patriotic spirit, EIS showcased a special play titled 'Ek Nayi Fauj' that centered around the story of India's freedom struggle. The play is the brainchild of Jaya Sarkar, a poet and one of the few women playwrights of India.

It is directed by Jayant Deshmukh, one of the top Art Directors of Bollywood, TV series and OTT platforms. 'Ek Nayi Fauj' rightly stirred feelings of patriotism as it beautifully captured the essence of freedom through the lens of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. The premiere of this show was held in Cuttack- the birth place of Netaji earlier in July. Elpro takes pride in being the first one to host it in Western India.

The stage manifested in radiant colours of national pride, history and culture as the celebration reached its culmination. Students took pride in the glory of India's rich historic past. The occasion promoted a sense of collectiveness, brotherhood and unity amongst the school community.

Director Principal, Dr Amrita Vohra extended warm wishes on the occasion and said, "I am proud to be a part of such a glorious history and I am glad how India continues to forge ahead by realizing the dreams of our freedom fighters." She added, "We take pride in hosting a theatre play in our school auditorium. EIS believes in promoting the craft of theatre and film making and it gives me immense happiness to share that Elpro is the only school in Pune to introduce film-making as a subject after Grade 10."

