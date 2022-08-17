Osmania University has declared TS LAWCET & PGLCET Result 2022. The Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test and PG Law Common Entrance Test result can be checked by candidates on the official site of TS LAWCET on lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

The LAWCET exam was held on July 21 while the PGLCET exam was held on July 22. The exams are being conducted by Osmania University for admission into 3-year and 5-year LLB Regular courses and 2-year LLM courses in various law colleges in Telangana for the academic session 2022-23. CISF Constable Admit Card 2022 Released At cisfrectt.in; Here’s How to Download

TS LAWCET & PGLCET result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of TS LAWCET on lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

Click on TS LAWCET & PGLCET result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

