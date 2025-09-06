SMPL

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 6: In a historic recognition for India's ship recycling sector, Bansal Ship Breakers Private Limited was conferred the prestigious Swachh Samudra Ship Recycling Excellence Award during the 75th Anniversary Commemorative Celebration of the Directorate General of Shipping (DG Shipping), held on September 4, 2025, at the Bharat Ratnam - Mega Common Facilitation Centre, SEEPZ SEZ, Mumbai.

Also Read | Who Is Shabana Mahmood? All You Need to Know About Britain's First Muslim Woman Home Secretary.

The honour, bestowed at a landmark event that celebrated 75 years of DG Shipping's service to the maritime sector, applauds Bansal Ship Breakers for its safe, sustainable, and globally compliant ship recycling practices. The award was received by Shri Kapoorchand Karamchand Bansal, Founder of Bansal Ship Breakers, accompanied by his sons Rubal Bansal and Bharat Bansal, Directors of the company. Their presence reflected the generational values of sustainability, innovation, and responsibility that have guided the Bansal Group's journey.

Expressing his gratitude, Shri Kapoorchand Bansal shared "This award is not just an honour for Bansal Ship Breakers, but a recognition of India's entire ship recycling ecosystem. Under the guidance of DG Shipping, Gujarat Maritime Board, and the visionary policies of the Government of India, the industry has grown into a global leader. I feel truly blessed to witness this milestone alongside my sons, our team, and the wider maritime community."

Also Read | iPhone 17 Price in India: Know How Much iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Could Cost, Specifications and Features Ahead of Launch on September 9, 2025.

The Bansal Group today operates two ship recycling yards in Alang: Bansal Ship Breakers Pvt. Ltd. and Bansal Ship Recyclers LLP. Together, these facilities represent a unique combination of heritage, compliance, and innovation in India's green ship recycling landscape.

Bansal yards have emerged as one of the most certified yards in Asia, having achieved ISO 50000 (Energy Management), ISO 55000 (Asset Management), ISO 9001 (Quality), ISO 14001 (Environment), ISO 45001 (Occupational Health & Safety), and ISO 30000 (Ship Recycling Management Systems). The yards also hold dual Hong Kong Convention Statements of Compliance from Lloyd's Register and ClassNK, ensuring that its recycling processes meet the highest international standards.

Equally significant is the company's worker-first approach. Its modern housing colony for 300+ workers is built to international standards, offering safe living spaces, healthcare, sanitation, and recreational facilities. All workers are provided with world-class PPE and free training from reputed global organizations.

Carrying forward their father's pioneering vision, Rubal and Bharat Bansal are steering the group into a future-ready phase aligned with India's maritime growth.

Rubal Bansal observed: "This recognition is an inspiration to keep raising the bar in sustainable ship recycling. It proves that with the right policies, innovation, and determination, India can stand tall as a global role model in the circular steel economy."

Adding to this, Bharat Bansal highlighted "Our focus is not only on environmental responsibility but also on community development and worker welfare. With the support of DG Shipping, GMB, and the Government of India, we aim to make Alang a global model for safe and green ship recycling."

Rohith Agarwal, Ship Recycling Consultant & Advisor to Bansal Group, noted "The recognition of Bansal Ship Breakers comes at a time when India is advancing under Maritime India Vision 2030 and charting its course for Amrit Kaal 2047. The Swachh Samudra Award is not merely a recognition for one company but a reflection of India's larger maritime resolve--to protect oceans, empower workers, and strengthen the global circular economy. Alang, as the world's largest ship recycling hub, has a critical role to play, and companies like Bansal are setting the benchmark for others to follow."

Alang, located in Gujarat, is the largest ship recycling yard in the world, recycling hundreds of end-of-life ships annually. Over the years, Alang has transformed into a global hub for green ship recycling, contributing to India's economy, creating thousands of jobs, and supplying millions of tonnes of recycled steel each year. With companies like Bansal Ship Breakers leading the transformation, Alang is rapidly evolving into a model of safe, sustainable, and internationally compliant ship recycling.

The conferment of the Swachh Samudra Ship Recycling Excellence Award at the 75th anniversary of DG Shipping underlines Bansal Ship Breakers' role as a torchbearer of India's green maritime ambition. Supported by Gujarat Maritime Board and aligned with India's Maritime Vision 2030, the Bansal Group exemplifies how Indian ship recyclers are shaping the country's maritime future and contributing to global sustainability.

For more information, visit: https://bansalgroupindia.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)