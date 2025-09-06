Cupertino, September 6: The iPhone 17 price in India is expected to be higher this time compared to last year's iPhone 16 model. The primary reason for the price hike is said to be the weakening value of the Indian rupee. The other reason for the iPhone 17 series price increase in India is reported to be Apple's pricing strategy. In either case, it may not be favourable for the Apple enthusiasts who were planning to buy the smartphones at the same or slightly higher rates.

Apple is expected to introduce four models on September 9, 2025, including iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Air as a replacement for iPhone 17 Plus. Apple will confirm the name of the new Air model or the discontinuation of the Plus model on Tuesday next week. Lava Bold N1 5G Price, Specifications, Features and Sale Details Revealed, Know Everything About Latest Entry-Level Smartphone Launched in India.

iPhone 17 Price in India (Anticipated)

Apple's standard model iPhone 17 could be introduced at INR 89,990 in India, which is around INR 10,000 higher compared to last year's model. However, some expect it could remain the same as last year. It could come with 48MP+12MP cameras, a 3,600mAh battery, an A19 chip, a 6.3-inch 120Hz ProMotion display and the same design as the iPhone 16.

iPhone 17 Air Price in India (Anticipated)

Apple iPhone 17 Air could be the slimmest smartphone ever offered. It could measure 5.5mm or 6.25mm in thickness and offer a 2,800mAh battery. The other expectations include a 6.7-inch display, a 48MP single rear camera, a 24MP selfie camera and an A19 chip. iPhone 17 Air price is expected to be INR 89,990 or higher.

iPhone 17 Pro in India (Anticipated)

Apple may change its Pro series design completely, and recent leaks and rumours have hinted that the device could come with a rectangular-shaped bump around the rear camera module. The iPhone 17 Pro price could be around INR 1,24,990 or higher, and it could come with an A19 Pro chipset, a 6.3-inch display and the same battery size as the standard model. It could have a 48MP+12MP+48MP rear and 24MP front-facing camera setup. MrBeast Planning To Launch a Phone Company? After US President Donald Trump, YouTuber Likely To Expand Brand With MVNO Model.

iPhone 17 Pro Max in India (Anticipated)

iPhone 17 Pro Max price in India is rumoured to be around INR 1,64,990. The top-end Apple model in the iPhone 17 series is expected to boast a 6.9-inch display and a 5,000mAh battery. The other specifications include an A19 Pro processor, a 48MP triple rear camera, and a 24MP selfie camera.

