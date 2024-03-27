BusinessWire India

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India] March 27: Introducing Unicus Summer Olympiads, the first-ever summer Olympiads in India happening in May and July 2024. These exams help students who face challenges with an incomplete curriculum during Olympiad assessments. Unicus Olympiads focus on testing students' practical use of concepts they learned in the previous school year. To address parental concerns regarding unfinished syllabus for Winter Olympiad exams, Unicus has launched Summer Olympiads. These are designed for students who have completed their class syllabus and moved up a grade. This initiative allows them to take part in Olympiads for their previous grade, filling a gap left by other major Olympiads like CREST, SOF, Unified Council and Silver Zone, which only offer Winter Olympiads. For example, if someone is in Grade 3rd as per 2024-25 academic year, they will be tested on the curriculum from their previous grades. This ensures a fair evaluation of students' knowledge and skills based on what they've already studied. List of Unicus Summer Olympiad Exams

* Unicus Mathematics Olympiad (UMO)* Unicus Science Olympiad (USO)* Unicus English Olympiad (UEO)* Unicus General Knowledge Olympiad (UGKO)* Unicus Critical Thinking Olympiad (UCTO) Awards And Recognition

1) Overall top 3 participants in each subject from classes 2-11 will be awarded with Scholar's Trophy and Certificate of Excellence.

2) Top 3 participants from every school with more than 25 participants in a class appearing for Olympiad exam will be awarded with a Gold Medal and a Certificate of Excellence.

3) Top 10% of overall participants or those who have zonal ranks less than or equal to 10 will be awarded with a Gold Medal and Certificate of Excellence.

4) Top 25% participants will be awarded with a Certificate of Excellence.

5) Top 25 to 50% participants will be eligible for a digital Appreciation Certificate. Participants registered through school will get a hard copy of Appreciation Certificate.

How is Unicus Olympiads different from other Olympiads

1) Unicus Olympiads assesses students based on a curriculum that focuses on practical application and understanding of concepts learned in the previous academic year.

2) Unicus Olympiads takes place during the summer months of May and July, providing students with an opportunity to demonstrate their knowledge and skills after completing their annual syllabus.

3) Unicus provides 3 mock tests before the final exam. This helps students in understanding the question paper format, marking scheme and difficulty level of questions. Exam Fee

For grades KG-11, the fee is INR 225 for students studying and enrolling from India. For students who are studying and residing outside of India, it costs them USD 15. With this, Unicus is glad to inform that the registration for the Academic Year 2024-25 has started and the exams will be conducted in the months of May and July 2024. If someone is new to Unicus Olympiads, they can register here: https://www.unicusolympiads.com

