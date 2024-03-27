The Rajasthan Royals would be hoping to continue their winning momentum in the Indian Premier League 2024 as they take on Delhi Capitals in their second match of the tournament. DC faced a defeat at the hands of Punjab Kings and the Rishabh Pant-led side will also be aiming to get back to winning ways. However, it will be very easy for the Capitals to defeat RR on their home turf as they showcased a tremendous display of cricket against Lucknow Super Giants in their last match on the same ground. RR vs DC IPL 2024 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League Season 17 Match 9 in Jaipur

The Delhi Capitals lost wickets on regular intervals in their first match against Punjab Kings whereas the Rajasthan Royals were decent in every department against LSG. Capitals have a brilliant team which consists of some experienced players such as David Warner and Ishant Sharma. On top of the experience, young players such as skipper Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw and Tristan Stubbs, will add more power to their squad. The Capitals need to play together as a unit, which can certainly help them in winning games in the cash-rich league. IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals Look Very Well-Organised, Usage of Impact Substitute Was Very Clever, Says Tom Moody

Jaipur Weather Report

Expected weather in Jaipur during the RR vs DC IPL 2024 match (Image: Accuweather)

As per Accuweather, the temperature in Jaipur during the Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match on March 28 is expected to be between 35 to 30 degrees celsius and there are no chances of rain. However, clouds can gather in the sky as the match progresses.

Sawai Mansingh Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium was heaven for batsmen in the last IPL 2024 match and is expected to remain the same during the RR vs DC match. The pacers didn't get any help from the surface whereas the batsmen enjoyed even bounce. The fans can see another high-scoring affair in Jaipur on Thursday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 27, 2024 03:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).