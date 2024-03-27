Several Bigg Boss contestants have found themselves in legal trouble, which has led to time behind bars. Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was recently detained by Mumbai Police in connection with a hookah bar raid. Faruqui, along with 13 others, was held after a police operation in Mumbai's Fort area. However, Faruqui was later released with a notice. Munawar Faruqui and 13 Others Booked After Raid at Mumbai's Hookah Bar.

Munawar Faruqui, who won Bigg Boss 17, had previously faced legal issues in January 2021. He was arrested for allegedly making derogatory remarks about Hindu deities during a comedy show in Madhya Pradesh. The comedian spent 37 days in jail before being released on bail.

It’s not just Munawar Faruqui, YouTuber Elvish Yadav, winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2, was recently arrested in connection with his involvement in a snake venom case. Yadav was held for six days before being released on bail.

Journalist Jigna Vora, another contestant on Bigg Boss 17, was arrested on suspicion of plotting a murder with gangster Chhota Rajan in 2011. Bigg Boss 17: Former Crime Journalist Jigna Vora Talks About Her Arrest Incident to Rinku Dhawan and Munawar Faruqui.

Monica Bedi, known for her stint on Bigg Boss 2, was arrested in 2002 for travelling on a fake passport.

Actor Armaan Kohli, a contestant on Bigg Boss 7, found himself in legal trouble when the Narcotic Control Bureau arrested him for possession of cocaine in August 2021. After spending a year in jail, Kohli was granted bail by the Bombay High Court.

Ajaz Khan, also from Bigg Boss 7, faced multiple arrests related to drug possession and objectionable social media comments. He spent 26 months in jail for a drug case.

Controversial contestant Swami Om was arrested in 2017 for his involvement in a 2008 case in Delhi.

Others include Shweta Tiwari's ex-husband, Raja Chaudhary, who was arrested for creating a ruckus on film sets in 2018, and Zubair Khan from Bigg Boss 11, who faced charges of extortion.

Rahul Mahajan, another participant in Bigg Boss 2, was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in 2013.

Whether controversy brought them fame or fame brought them controversy, they all made headlines for the wrong reasons. What are your thoughts about the same?

