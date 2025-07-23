BGMI Drops New Redeem Codes on July 23 to Keep the Rewards Flowing

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 23: Keeping the energy high, KRAFTON India has launched yet another set of official BGMI redeem codes. This latest release is packed with 50 unique codes designed to unlock premium content and power-ups for players eager to elevate their Multiplayer Game experience. As excitement continues to grow, fans can look forward to even more engaging content with every release.

Redeem codes are valid until September 12, 2025, and will be released daily on BGMI's official channels. Redeem Codes:

1. DKZBZR4JN8MW88MX

2. DKZCZM7MQ9D44MG3

3. DKZDZ7TF5FPWK6E6

4. DKZEZH6FNFG5MP9M

5. DKZFZV4WAPB8GDXX

6. DKZGZBKGP7FCHQGM

7. DKZHZNET6S7BTKBU

8. DKZIZFNSWHA7NK5X

9. DKZJZE4SQVX88AXB

10. DKZKZJ8RXGTV37RH

11. DKZLZ73HUPXAGNK9

12. DKZMZ9BADJNW5TJR

13. DKZNZHPKNGN86U9S

14. DKZOZERBWPK44P6H

15. DKZPZW9K8A8C8FKD

16. DKZQZQ73S8NBBF8C

17. DKZRZTDFF3QJAF8C

18. DKZVZU56HJ5B3N8S

19. DKZTZ9KEQRBQ6FUH

20. DKZUZX8KM9UGBDHD

21. DKZBAZXF9VDBNR7P

22. DKZBBZJUS49HHXK3

23. DKZBCZXRNNAKQNTU

24. DKZBDZJ8HG6AX5AW

25. DKZBEZK7W5WNEUVQ

26. DKZBFZP4NMVDE9PR

27. DKZBGZURW3KXFDWF

28. DKZBHZMG95GE7X84

29. DKZBIZSWK783E5C4

30. DKZBJZQ6S3DCRXP7

31. DKZBKZUNGQ54JAA6

32. DKZBLZMHCC8BEJBS

33. DKZBMZM4SPDG3TW9

34. DKZBNZSPQ4AHEXMR

35. DKZBOZ8WQT9Q865Q

36. DKZBPZASBDH7TT9N

37. DKZBQZ3P4A3BR8CE

38. DKZBRZRM4QVTKWUE

39. DKZBVZRHCB4FVG7E

40. DKZBTZNM8GSXTJU3

41. DKZBUZX85KWPHK64

42. DKZCAZWVB4GDAA7G

43. DKZCBZWU5HKDM75U

44. DKZCCZJBUQ5KE66E

45. DKZCDZ3BQ6HHVPVR

46. DKZCEZHTRWA7HW45

47. DKZCFZBAKER4X6FU

48. DKZCGZHR45UU3DM4

49. DKZCHZ5BXRJP3536

50. DKZCIZ48RPHJVDU8 Steps to redeem:

Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:

* Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

* Step 2: Enter your Character ID

* Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code

* Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'

* Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail Rules to Remember:

* A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis

* A user cannot redeem a code twice

* Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days, else the mail will expire

* If a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'. If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message

* Each user account can redeem only one code per day

* Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts

* Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post which the mail gets deleted. For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.

