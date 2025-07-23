BusinessWire India
Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 23: Keeping the energy high, KRAFTON India has launched yet another set of official BGMI redeem codes. This latest release is packed with 50 unique codes designed to unlock premium content and power-ups for players eager to elevate their Multiplayer Game experience. As excitement continues to grow, fans can look forward to even more engaging content with every release.
Also Read | 'This Is My Life': Former JWiiver Member Cherry Comes Out As Trans During Instagram Live; Fans Show Support to K-Pop Star With Heartfelt Comments (Watch Video).
Redeem codes are valid until September 12, 2025, and will be released daily on BGMI's official channels. Redeem Codes:
1. DKZBZR4JN8MW88MX
Also Read | Bhubaneswar Rape Case: Aide of Suspended NSUI's Odisha Unit Chief Udit Pradhan Arrested for 'Raping' 19-Year-Old College Student.
2. DKZCZM7MQ9D44MG3
3. DKZDZ7TF5FPWK6E6
4. DKZEZH6FNFG5MP9M
5. DKZFZV4WAPB8GDXX
6. DKZGZBKGP7FCHQGM
7. DKZHZNET6S7BTKBU
8. DKZIZFNSWHA7NK5X
9. DKZJZE4SQVX88AXB
10. DKZKZJ8RXGTV37RH
11. DKZLZ73HUPXAGNK9
12. DKZMZ9BADJNW5TJR
13. DKZNZHPKNGN86U9S
14. DKZOZERBWPK44P6H
15. DKZPZW9K8A8C8FKD
16. DKZQZQ73S8NBBF8C
17. DKZRZTDFF3QJAF8C
18. DKZVZU56HJ5B3N8S
19. DKZTZ9KEQRBQ6FUH
20. DKZUZX8KM9UGBDHD
21. DKZBAZXF9VDBNR7P
22. DKZBBZJUS49HHXK3
23. DKZBCZXRNNAKQNTU
24. DKZBDZJ8HG6AX5AW
25. DKZBEZK7W5WNEUVQ
26. DKZBFZP4NMVDE9PR
27. DKZBGZURW3KXFDWF
28. DKZBHZMG95GE7X84
29. DKZBIZSWK783E5C4
30. DKZBJZQ6S3DCRXP7
31. DKZBKZUNGQ54JAA6
32. DKZBLZMHCC8BEJBS
33. DKZBMZM4SPDG3TW9
34. DKZBNZSPQ4AHEXMR
35. DKZBOZ8WQT9Q865Q
36. DKZBPZASBDH7TT9N
37. DKZBQZ3P4A3BR8CE
38. DKZBRZRM4QVTKWUE
39. DKZBVZRHCB4FVG7E
40. DKZBTZNM8GSXTJU3
41. DKZBUZX85KWPHK64
42. DKZCAZWVB4GDAA7G
43. DKZCBZWU5HKDM75U
44. DKZCCZJBUQ5KE66E
45. DKZCDZ3BQ6HHVPVR
46. DKZCEZHTRWA7HW45
47. DKZCFZBAKER4X6FU
48. DKZCGZHR45UU3DM4
49. DKZCHZ5BXRJP3536
50. DKZCIZ48RPHJVDU8 Steps to redeem:
Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:
* Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem
* Step 2: Enter your Character ID
* Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code
* Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'
* Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail Rules to Remember:
* A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis
* A user cannot redeem a code twice
* Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days, else the mail will expire
* If a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'. If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message
* Each user account can redeem only one code per day
* Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts
* Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post which the mail gets deleted. For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.
(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)
(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)