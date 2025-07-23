Ryujin Cherry, a former K-Pop idol who gained popularity as a member of the group JWiiver, grabbed headlines after coming out as a transgender woman during a recent Instagram Live. During the session, Cherry also addressed several questions related to her sexuality, including when she first realised it and the first person she came out to. Following Cherry's livestream, many fans showed their support for her with encouraging messages. ‘Love Is Love’: Linkin Park Legend Chester Bennington’s 22-Year-Old Child Draven Bennington Comes Out As Transgender on Valentine’s Day (View Post).

Ex-JWiiver Member Ryujin Cherry Comes Out As Trans

During an Instagram live on July 19, Ryujin Cherry came out as transgender. Making the revelation, the former K-Pop idol told her fan, "This isn't a hobby, it's my life. I'm trans. Because I wasn't an ordinary person, I couldn't reveal everything from the start. My goal was to take it slow. I'm just going with my goal."

K-Pop Idol Cherry Comes Out As Trans

🍒 This isn’t a hobby this is just my life… 🍒 I’m trans pic.twitter.com/VUuOPctDd9 — ryujin folder 🏳️‍⚧️ (@ryujin_folder) July 19, 2025

Following her revelation, fans asked her a few questions regarding her sexual identity, which she calmly answered. When a fan asked about the first time she realised she was different, Cherry responded, "A lot of people ask me this, but there was no trigger or anything like that. Ive felt like this since I was born and there's no specific reason. Since my childhood days, Ive always been a little confused." (Translations as shared by Ryujin fan page on X). Cherry also shared that she first informed her sister Yoona about her identity.

After Cherry made the revelation, fans cheered for her and showed her support with positive comments. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), a user wrote, "She's gorgeous omg, I didnt know about her before but i'm so happy for her." Another wrote, ", I'm so happy she felt comfortable to tell us."

Fans Show Support to Cherry After She Came Out As Trans

OMG YAY — iM fAm0uSe 🩰 (@IFam0use) July 19, 2025

So Happy for Her

she's gorgeous omg, i didnt know about her before but i'm so happy for her — tari (@kiiikiiiz_) July 20, 2025

Exactly!

cutie, I'm so happy she felt comfortable to tell us — paula (@lovezeroses) July 19, 2025

Yes, It's – She/Her

did she say anything abt whether her pronouns/identity changed for future reference? I know in the past she was okay with any pronouns and kind of identified as genderfluid so is this saying that she only wants to use she/her from now on? sorry i don't want to mess up in future — mikanviola (@mikanviola8) July 19, 2025

For Real!

SHES SO PRETTY OMG — rax ✧ ೃ༄*ੈ✩seeing onew (@ginasfshawol) July 19, 2025

During the live, Cherry confirmed that she would like to be referred to with She/Her pronouns. In an Instagram post on July 21, Cherry also thanked her international fans for showering her with so much love and positive comments following her revelation. ‘Better’ Singer Khalid Publicly Comes Out As Gay Through Bold Post on X, Opens Up About His Sexuality and Says ‘It Ain’t Nobodies Business!’.

Cherry’s Latest Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 채류진 (@ryujins_s)

Cherry, formerly known as Ryujin, first gained recognition in 2016 through the South Korean reality show Boys24. She later debuted as a member of the boy group JWiiver under Starweave Entertainment.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 23, 2025 03:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).