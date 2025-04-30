BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 30: KRAFTON India continues to fuel player excitement in India's favourite action game, BGMI, by introducing a new batch of redeem codes packed with unique in-game rewards. These codes offer players a chance to further customize their gameplay with limited-time skins, outfits, and weapon enhancements that reflect their personal style.

Available exclusively through the official BGMI redemption portal, these codes can be used from 0:00 Hrs of 22nd April to 23:59 Hrs of 6th June 2025, only via BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem.

KRAFTON urges all players to redeem through verified channels to ensure a secure and authentic experience.

Redeem codes:

1. CJZBZRD43RHM2. CJZCZX74TA8E3. CJZDZ3GJSC7G4. CJZEZ84MABVJ5. CJZFZCWMGKKD6. CJZGZD5F9EVN7. CJZHZK4V7K9K8. CJZIZFS3WG579. CJZJZA4U3FW310. CJZKZKSX4V5311. CJZLZ36WVB5M12. CJZMZ9H3FE9V13.CKZBZ6DTHPUW14. CKZCZH7R9JBN15. CKZDZ9DG8GQM16. CKZEZRXXXWKD17. CKZFZWEW748R18. CKZGZCC5XAQC19. CKZHZE6VR73H20. CKZIZ5RB3H9X21. CKZJZXBEPBH722. CKZKZJM3SK4723. CKZLZFRJWAW524. CKZMZH3GSPGS

Steps to redeem: Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards

* Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmo-bileindia.com/redeem* Step 2: Enter your Character ID* Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code* Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code > A message will confirm 'Code redeemed success-fully'* Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail

Rules to Remember:

* A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis* A user cannot redeem a code twice* Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days, else the mail will expire* If a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'. If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message* Each user account can redeem only one code per day and a maximum of two codes until June 6th, 2025* Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.

