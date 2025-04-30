Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Chennai Super Kings are rock bottom in the Indian Premier League and their hopes of making it to the next round are all but gone. The Yellow Army will now hope to play the role of party spoilers as they gear up to face the Punjab Kings at home this evening. It has been a season filled with lows for MS Dhoni and his men and they will now look to bring some joy to the faces of their fans as they battle it out for pride. Opponents Punjab are fifth and had their last game against Kolkata called off due to rain. A strong end to the group phase and they just might make it to the playoffs. Chennai Super Kings versus Punjab Kings will be telecast on the Star Sports network and streamed on the JioHotstar app from 7:30 PM IST. CSK vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings.

Deepak Hooda has struggled with form and Chennai could replace him with Vansh Bedi. Ayush Mhatre and Shaik Rasheed will open the innings with Dewald Brevis and Sam Curran holding the middle order together. In terms of bowling, Anshul Kamboj could replace R Ashwin in the playing eleven, with Khaleel Ahmed leading the pace attack.

Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis have both been a pale shadow of their usual self in this campaign, but Punjab will be forced to play both due to a lack of batting depth. Skipper Shreyas Iyer has hit a bit of a rough patch in recent weeks and Punjab will need their skipper to rise to the occasion. Priyansh Arya continues to be the player to watch out for the away side. CSK vs PBKS IPL 2025, Chennai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

When is CSK vs PBKS IPL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Chennai Super Kings play host to Punjab Kings in IPL 2025 on Wednesday, April 30. The CSK vs PBKS IPL 2025 match is set to be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of CSK vs PBKS Match in IPL 2025?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans in India can watch the CSK vs PBKS IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 1 SD/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. For CSK vs PBKS IPL 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of CSK vs PBKS Match in IPL 2025?

JioHotstar is the new online streaming platform after the merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Star. JioHotstar will provide IPL 2025 live streaming in India. Fans in India can watch the Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, viewers will need to pay subscription charges. Expect a high-scoring game with Punjab claiming a narrow win here.

