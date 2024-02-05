ATK

New Delhi [India], February 5: In a significant leap towards digital innovation, newly formed Bharat eSign, established in 2023, today unveiled its ground-breaking esign and document workflow platform. Bharat eSign, a division under RegTech, is part of TeziPay Tech Solution Pvt. Ltd., an IIM-incubated company.

Also Read | West Bengal Budget 2024-25: Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya Is All Set to Presents Budget, People of State Caught Between 'Dole Expectations' and 'Revenue Pressure'.

Bharat eSign becomes the trusted ally, ushering in an era of streamlined, secure, and efficient document management for enterprises of all scales. The platform promises a seamless, legally compliant, and efficient solution for signing and managing documents with stakeholders. One of the standout features of the platform is to digitally sign bulk documents, a feature particularly beneficial for entities such as NBFCs, banks, and legal organizations that routinely handle extensive paperwork. This functionality streamlines and accelerates the document signing process, offering a hassle-free solution for businesses managing multiple transactions and customers daily.

Central to Bharat eSign's innovation is its strategic utilisation of the Aadhaar number, simplifying the esigning process. It also reinforces security, providing users with a robust method for managing their documents, which is especially critical for entities operating in the financial and legal sectors.

Also Read | West Bengal Budget 2024-25: Budget Session To Be Stormy As BJP Readies To Target Trinamool Congress Over CAG Report.

Narayanan Kannan, Founder of TeziPay, said: "Our vision is to offer efficiency and empowerment to sectors dealing with extensive paperwork. Bharat eSign is not just a tool; it's a catalyst for seamless operations in the digital landscape. The user-centric design of Bharat eSign's eSigning process ensures a seamless experience, enabling users to sign documents using just their phone and Aadhaar number."

In the context of "Digital India," Bharat eSign emerges as a pivotal enabler for organizations grappling with voluminous paperwork. By providing a solution that aligns with regulatory requirements while enhancing operational efficiency, Bharat eSign's digital signature is set to help businesses, especially those in the financial and legal sectors, navigate the complexities of the modern digital landscape.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)