Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): BigMuscles Nutrition, one of the country's leading nutritional supplement brands, has recently launched a social media campaign #PerformanceHiPechaan with their brand ambassador and Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh.

People often become synonymous with their performance. It's their performance which shapes their identity, their Pehchaan. Celebrating the courage, the hard work, the struggles, the journey and the achievements of performers, we bring to you #PerformanceHiPehchaan - an initiative, a journey, a feat and much more. Stay glued for back to back performances, and everything that goes behind giving a performance that makes a mark.

Also Read | My Verizon App Reportedly Collecting Users' Location, Browsing History & Contacts.

The campaign video showcases Singh being demotivated and struggling to work out in the beginning. He is seen losing his will to even lift a weight. After learning from his defeat, Singh regains his motivation and becomes even more passionate to beat all odds and transform his body.

Known for his powerhouse performances, Ranveer has not just been endorsing the BigMuscles Nutrition since 2018 but has also been a loyal consumer of their products. He has credited his body transformations for his various film roles with rigorous, consistent training, balanced diet and BigMuscles Nutrition protein supplements.

Also Read | India A vs South Africa A Free Live Streaming Online, 3rd Unofficial Test: Get IND A vs SA A Match Live TV Telecast Details.

Talking about the new product, Suhel Vats, Director, BigMuscles Nutrition said, "We launched BigMuscles in 2009 and it has emerged as the top must nutrition supplement brand in India over the last three years, We hope to take the brand to the next level with this campaign that encourages youth of India to believe that they are stronger than they think."

BigMuscles Nutrition started its journey twelve years ago, with the aim of taking fitness to the masses and inspiring the youth of the country to be fit and strong. The brand frequently lends its support to aspiring body building athletes from all over India and also associates with the major bodybuilding and fitness events in an effort to keep the culture of fitness alive. By steadily improving the quality of their products over last couple of years, BigMuscles Nutrition has been acknowledged as 'Champion of Fitness' by Economic Times at BodyPower in 2018. They were also awarded the 'Best Healthcare Asian Brand 2017' by Economic Times.

Campaign video - www.youtube.com/watch?v=dSCZVbGsFuE

India's leading food supplement brand with a vision to facilitate smooth workouts that ensure effective results. While manufacturing each product, they make sure that it's innovative, affordable & is of top-notch quality. With a range that encompasses everything from gainers to amino, our nutrition undergoes multiple security checks & ticks off all necessary guidelines. With our experts extensive research & knowledge of the ever dynamic industry, we are focused to make you fitter & better. So, prioritize fitness today & let us take it from there!

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)