India A will face off against South Africa A in the third and final Test of the unofficial three-game Test series. IND A vs SA A 3rd Unofficial Test 2021 will be played at the Mangaung Oval Stadium in Bloemfontein starting from December 06, 2021 (Monday) onwards. Both teams will be aiming for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for IND A vs SA A 3rd Unofficial Test 2021 live streaming details can scroll down below. Ravichandran Ashwin Surpasses Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh To Script Unique Record During Day 3 of India vs New Zealand 2nd Test 2021.

Both teams have been inseparable after two games in the three-match series after the opening two encounters ended in draws. However, the sides have hopes of winning the series and will aim for a positive start on the first day of the third and final game. Both teams have shown great resolve so far with players shining with both bat and ball.

India A vs South Africa A 3rd Unofficial Test Date and Match Timing in IST

The IND A vs SA A 3rd Test match will be played at the Mangaung Oval Stadium. IND A vs SA A warm-up match will have a start time of 01:30 PM as per Indian Standard Time (IST) and will be held from December 06 to December 09.

India A vs South Africa A 3rd Unofficial Test Live TV Telecast

IND A vs SA A 3rd Unofficial Test match won’t be available for telecast on TV channels for fans in India.

India A vs South Africa 3rd 2nd Unofficial Test Live Streaming Online

With no live TV telecast available in India for IND A vs SA A, it remains to be seen if live streaming online will be available for the same or not. Most likely, SuperSport will provide the live streaming online of IND A vs SA A on its YouTube channel.

