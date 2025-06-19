NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 19: Bisleri International, India's leading packaged drinking water brand, is proud to announce its partnership with the inaugural GMR Rugby Premier League (RPL) as the Official Hydration Partner. This collaboration underscores Bisleri's commitment to promoting health and wellness through sports, aligning with the league's mission to establish rugby in India.

Also Read | iPhone 17 Series Launch in India Likely in September: Apple iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Specifications Tipped; Know What To Expect.

GMR Rugby Premier League, a groundbreaking franchise-based Rugby 7s competition, kicked off on June 15, 2025, at the Andheri Sports Complex in Mumbai. Featuring six city-based teams--Bengaluru Bravehearts, Chennai Bulls, Delhi Redz, Hyderabad Heroes, Kalinga Black Tigers, and Mumbai Dreamers--the league highlights top-tier talent from India and across the globe. Spanning 34 matches over 15 action-packed days, the RPL promises to captivate audiences nationwide. Backed by an exclusive 15-day window granted by World Rugby, the league has attracted marquee international stars, including Olympic medallists, World Champions, and former World Player of the Year honourees.

Expressing his excitement on this association, Tushar Malhotra, Director of Sales & Marketing at Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., said, "We're thrilled to partner with GMR Rugby Premier League in its inaugural season--a tournament that distinguishes itself through both its bold vision and international impact. This collaboration is part of Bisleri's broader sports marketing program, which now includes 56 active partnerships across various disciplines. Through this association, we're proud to support some of the world's top rugby athletes with our premium hydration solutions, while engaging global sports fans through compelling content and immersive experiences."

Also Read | Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Why Is India Sending Black Box of Crashed Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner Aircraft to US?.

Satyam Trivedi, CEO, GMR Sports, said, "We are delighted to welcome Bisleri International as our Official Hydration Partner. Hydration is essential for peak athletic performance, and Bisleri's reputation for premium quality aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing world-class facilities and experiences for our players and fans of rugby. We are excited about the innovative content and engagement opportunities this partnership brings."

The RPL is broadcast live on JioHotstar, bringing the excitement of Rugby to fans across the country.

With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 114 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and UAE market. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri Mineral Water or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavours, such as Limonata, Spyci Jeera Rev and Pop. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri@Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation and sustainability.

For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)