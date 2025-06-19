New Delhi, June 19: Apple is expected to unveil its next-generation iPhone 17 series around early September 2025. Reports suggest the lineup will include four models, which may be iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max. The new “Air” model is likely to replace the previously offered "Plus" models, hinting at a shift in Apple's product strategy for 2025. As per reports, the iPhone 17 series may launch between September 8 and September 10, 2025.

The iPhone 17 Air is rumoured to become Apple’s slimmest iPhone ever, with a possible thickness of 5.5mm. To achieve this ultra-slim design, Apple may remove some hardware components, such as the USB-C port and other physical connectors. Along with its thinner form, the iPhone 17 series is also expected to bring improvements in performance, camera technology, and display quality over the iPhone 16 lineup. Nothing Phone 3 Glyph Matrix Revealed Ahead of Launch in India on July 1; Check Expected Price and Other Details.

iPhone 17 Series Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 series is expected to introduce hardware upgrades, which is said to include improvements in performance and camera technology. The iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro are rumoured to feature 6.3-inch displays, while the Pro Max model could come with a 6.9-inch display. The new iPhone 17 Air may arrive with a 6.6-inch display.

The iPhone 17 might feature a A18 chip, while the Air could be powered by the A19 chipset. The high-end iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models are likely to be equipped with the A19 Pro chip. All four devices are tipped to offer a 24MP front camera. The iPhone 17 may come with dual lenses, the Air model is expected to have a single 48MP sensor, and the Pro models could include a triple 48MP setup. Additionally, Apple may roll out enhanced wireless charging through new MagSafe chargers (model numbers A3502 and A3503), which could support up to 50W charging and follow the Qi 2.2 standard. OPPO Reno 14 Series 5G Launch Soon in India; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Price (Expected)

The upcoming Apple iPhone 17 series is expected to arrive with premium pricing in India. The base iPhone 17 model could be priced at around INR 89,900. The new addition to the lineup, the iPhone 17 Air, might come with a price of approximately INR 99,900. The iPhone 17 Pro is likely to be priced near INR 1,39,900, while the flagship iPhone 17 Pro Max may launch at around INR 1,64,900.

