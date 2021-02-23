Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): The cases of brands delighting their consumers through virtual technology have been increasing steadily since 2015. As the COVID-19 engulfed businesses across the globe, many relied on immersive technologies and methods to keep afloat, and also sustain customer delight by maintaining the social distance.

India's reputed new-age tech unit Bizydale Nets from the parent Bizydale India Private Limited is changing the face of brand marketing through rich, limitless, immersive experiences in AR-VR and artificial intelligence for smart, interactive user experience, and human-like digital interaction

During the COVID-19 crisis, Bizydale Nets have been consistently busy in the digital transformation of businesses in retail, automotive, real estate and healthcare through cutting edge technologies like AR-VR-MR and Artificial Intelligence. One such hot selling transformation was Virtual showrooms or augmented reality (AR) to remotely view the models or products and interact with them through Ai bots.

For 2021, Bizydale has chalked out plans with a focus on accelerating the digital reinvention - driving a more rapid transformation and digitization with state-of-art immersive and tech innovations.

As said by Vrushali Pradhan, Bizydale's Co-founder and Chief Business Development Officer, "Adoption of digital technologies and cognitive business practices will help reshape sales systems for industries like automotive, real estate, tourism etc."

She further adds, "No matter what the economy does, an increasing proportion of sales will be done online."

Bizydale Nets will help industries create state-of-art immersive experiences for their consumers and fully digitalize the buying experience. The revolutionary Ai Digital Employee can carry out a business sales process just like an employee and shall bring a never seen before digital interaction experience for the customers. Ai and AR-VR would be a game-changer in 2021 for industries to revive the pandemic crisis.

Founded in 2014, parent Bizydale India Private Ltd, previously called Bizy Dale Networking Services (P) Ltd is a Bengaluru-based company with its offices in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Bhubaneswar and global office in Texas, USA. The company has 3 units i.e Bizydale Nets, Bizydale Studios and AutoConnekt. Bizydale Nets is a new-age tech powerhouse unit that consistently works on state-of-art immersive i.e Virtual reality, Augmented Reality, Mixed Reality and ai based solutions for businesses to transform them digitally and revolutionize their marketing.

Bizydale Studios is one of the highly creative, Video Production and brand design unit from Bizydale. The third division is AutoConnekt which is an exclusive digital transformation unit for Automotive manufacturers and retailers. The company has been serving Fortune 500 companies, Bollywood, Public Figures, Healthcare and premium startups.

Satyajeet Pradhan, who is the co-founder and CEO of Bizydale, has recently featured in Forbes India as Doyen in the Tech industry and also won the CEO of The Year award from the Indian Achievers Forum. He was also listed in IMPACT TOP 100 Digital leaders 2020 and 40 under 40 by Nation Wide Awards.

