Blenders Pride Fashion Tour brings its iconic 'The One and Only' world to Mumbai with designer Tarun Tahiliani and showstoppers Tiger Shroff and Manushi Chhillar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 10: Following the resounding success of Blenders Pride Fashion Tour in Gurugram and Chandigarh, the tour made Mumbai its next playground, transforming India's glamour capital into an enchanting canvas of sartorial innovation. The showcase redefined the very essence of iconicity through a masterfully curated symphony of avant-garde creativity, bold artistic statements, and contemporary aesthetics.

The majestic floating runway at Bayview Lawns, Mazagaon, provided a show-stopping backdrop for Tarun Tahiliani's exquisite designs, set against the breathtaking expanse of Mumbai's coastline.

In partnership with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), the tour continues to revolutionize India's fashion landscape with breathtaking showcases. The synergy between FDCI's expertise and the tour's cutting-edge vision reached new heights in Mumbai, seamlessly fusing heritage with innovation and setting a new standard for an extraordinary spectacle.

Under the enchanting theme "INDIA EN-VOGUE," Tarun Tahiliani unveiled his magnificent collection, 'Dreamscape'. The collection was divided into three captivating themes- 'Runway of Dreams' captured fantasy in its purest form; 'Red Carpet' embodied unrestrained glamour; and 'Timeless Charm', a tribute to enduring sophistication. Each segment showcased exceptional craftsmanship, from Sitara's heavenly silhouettes to Zartaar's innovative reinterpretation of traditional embroidery. The narrative unfolded with Bahaar's nature-inspired motifs and culminated in Nafees' quiet luxury, seamlessly blending ethereal femininity with refined structure. The revelry seamlessly shifted to a vibrant after-party on the seaside lawns, where DJ Ma Faiza's electrifying energy took the party to new heights.

Kartik Mohindra, Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Global Business Development at Pernod Ricard India said, "Blenders Pride Fashion Tour has always been about pushing creative boundaries and redefining fashion as an art form. Bringing the tour to Mumbai, India's fashion capital with this unique majestic floating runway, allowed us to take this vision to new heights. As we move forward, each experience will continue to showcase the ever-evolving landscape of fashion, solidifying 'The One and Only' platform as the ultimate convergence of innovation and iconicity like never before."

Designer Tarun Tahiliani, sharing his thoughts on the show, said, "My collection, 'Dreamscape', is a celebration of heritage and modernity, where timeless craftsmanship meets effortless elegance. I'm thrilled to have presented it at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour platform, against the stunning backdrop of Mumbai's coastline. The experience was truly magical, and I'm grateful to have had the opportunity to share my creative vision with such a fashion forward audience."

Showstopper Tiger Shroff said, "Being part of Blenders Pride Fashion Tour and showcasing Tarun Tahiliani's masterpieces was transformative. His collection's intricate details and impeccable craftsmanship spoke volumes. The innovative floating runway made the experience extraordinary, creating pure magic through the fusion of design and craftsmanship. I feel privileged to have represented his artistic vision in such a spectacular setting."

Manushi Chhillar expressed her thoughts as well, "Walking the majestic floating runway for Tarun Tahiliani's mesmerizing Dreamscape collection at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour was truly enchanting. His exquisite designs left me in awe, and the city's vibrant energy infused every moment with magic. It was a breathtaking fusion of fashion and art, and I feel deeply honored to have been a part of it."

"The Mumbai edition was a perfect example of the iconic world of Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, and the impact it creates through its unparalleled showcase of haute couture and innovative design. As curator of the tour, it's exciting to see how it continues to take shape as 'The One and Only' platform of en vogue experiences," says curator Ashish Soni.

Sunil Sethi, Chairman, FDCI expressed, "FDCI couldn't have been prouder to partner with Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, where we continue to redefine the fashion landscape. Mumbai was a resounding testament to our shared vision. As two powerhouses in fashion, we're committed to shaping the future of fashion experiences."

The Fashion Tour is now headed to Vizag on March 8th, 2025, where designer Akshat Bansal's brand, Bloni's innovative designs will be brought to life by Tamannah Bhattia's captivating presence.

