Govinda, one of the biggest stars of Bollywood in the 90s, has been grabbing headlines from the past few days for some reason or the other. After grabbing everyone's attention with the gun incident, the Hero No. 1 star is now in the news for his marital life after sensational reports claimed that the actor and his wife of 37 years, Sunita Ahuja, are heading for divorce. However, the couple has not yet reacted to the speculations directly. Amid all this, Govinda recently made some shocking revelations about the film industry and also claimed that there were deliberate efforts to tarnish his image. Amid Divorce Rumours, Sunita Ahuja Kisses Govinda on the Lips in Front of Their Children (Watch Viral Video).

Govinda Claims Bollywood Conspired Against Him

Govinda recently sat for a conversation with Mukesh Khanna on his YouTube channel, Bheeshm International, where he revealed that Bollywood had conspired against him. Recalling the tough phase, the actor said, "I went through a defamation phase, and it was all pre-planned. They wanted to remove me from the industry. I understood that these were all educated people, and I, an uneducated outsider, had entered their space." He said that he cannot take their names because he is still surviving because of his extensive work in the industry.

Govinda’s Instagram Post

Govinda further claimed that there were times, when gunmen were spotted outside his residence. He said, "Jab mere saath shadyantra shuru hue, maranpryog sure hue. Ghar ke bahar bohot saare log sun ke saath pakade gaye, bohot saare log maarne ke alag alag tareeke nikalne lage. Fir shadyantra ke baad mea nature badal gaya." (When conspiracies were launched against me, many people were caught with guns outside my house with different plans made to eliminate me. After all these conspiracies, my attitude changed).

Watch Govinda’s Full Interview With Mukesh Khanna:

In the same interview, the Dulhe Raja actor also recalled the time when he had no work. He said, "When they were writing that I didn't have work, I had actually turned down films worth INR 100 crore. I would look in the mirror and slap myself for refusing that money. I told myself, 'Youve gone mad; you could have financed yourself with that money.' The films had the same kind of roles that are working well these days." Govinda’s Wife Sunita Ahuja Reveals Reason Behind Not Living With Her Husband in Viral Video, Asserts No One Can Separate Them – WATCH.

On the work front, Govinda was last seen in the 2019 comedy film, Rangeela Raja.

