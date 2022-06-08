New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI/SRV): Blindwink, India's Best Market Research Company recognized the trailblazers and the innovative leaders who excelled in their respective fields.

With their farsighted vision and iron-will to succeed & escalate the business, the winners have also contributed substantially to the society and improvise the current working process in their respective domains through innovation & persistent efforts.

Also Read | Mumbai Rains 2022: Onset of Monsoon in the City on June 11, Rains To Intensify After June 15.

Blindwink celebrated the success of the achievers Pan India striving to make a difference and breaking through the barriers of age, capital, location in a dynamic economy like ours; portraying a strong message to the world, we Indians just need the opportunity and we can shine in the world. The awards were an ode to the indomitable spirit of the winners, conceived and initiated by Blindwink - Best Market Research Company In India.

The initiative was well supported by Brandz Magazine - Magazine Partner and Success India Magazine - Associate Partner.

Also Read | Mithali Raj Retires: A Look At Stats and Records of Former Indian Women’s Cricket Team Captain.

The List Of Awardees Are:

1) Best Mind Trainer In The World -- Sudarshan Sabat

2) Outstanding Entrepreneurial Leadership In Business Consulting & Investigation -- Papiya Bhadra (Founder Director) - Greenberet Enforcement & Secret Service Pvt. Ltd.

3) Fastest Growing IT services and Study abroad Consultant in Jaipur -- Getraise Private Limited

4) Most Competitive Consultants For Pharmaceutical, Medical Device & Primary Packaging Industries -- Dr Gautam Sharma - MD (Neozenith Consulting Services)

5) Outstanding Enthusiastic Social Entrepreneur Promoting Health & Education Of Underprivileged Children -- Tina Phogat - Founder (Geetanjali Care)

6) Most Artistic Home Interior Designers 2022 -- Arth Kumar - Interior Designer (Shreem Interior Designs Architects And Contractors)

7) Best Quality Manufacturers & Traders Of Earthing & Lighting Protection System Globally -- Myco Industries ( Dinesh L. Agrawal & Hriday Dinesh Agrawal )

8 ) Most Promising Turnkey Architecture & Designers In Bangalore -- CuttingEdge Architects

9) Outstanding Creative Excellence In Luxury Residential Interior Designing -- Line Studio

10) Most Creative Digital Marketing Agency of the Year -- Digital Detective - Prem Jadhav (Managing Director)

11) Best Customized Home Interior Designers In Hyderabad -- NIFTY INTERIO LLP

12) Best Emerging IT Startup 2022 -- Amit Kumar - GFMI Services Technology Private Limited (G FLIGHT MODE)

13) Most Promising Digital Marketing Expert & D2C Brand Strategist -- Himanshu Sethi

14) India's Best Fitness Supplements Products Brand & Franchisor 2022 -- Muscle & Strength India - Praveen Chirania (Founder)

15) India's Best Emerging Soft Toys & Toys Products Brand -- BESTIES - Simi Bahl & Lokesh Bahl (Founder)

16) Most Acclaimed Astrology, Vaastu, Numerology & Spiritual Healing Consultants Online Services Globally -- Someshwar Rao Kodukula - Founder & CEO ( Kameshwari Vydic Services Pvt. Ltd. )

17)Best Emerging Turnkey Service Providers For All Building Requirements In Tamil Nadu -- Sprint6 Specialized Services Pvt Ltd

18) Most Promising Physiotherapist In Kanpur -- Dr Abhishek Bajpai - (Fortune Hospital, Kanpur)

19) Most Promising Pharmaceutical Manufacturers In Uttarakhand -- Dr Alok Shankar, Director (Ravian Life Science Pvt. Ltd.)

20) Young Innovative Architect & Entrepreneur For Excellence In Commercial Architecture In Chennai -- Aquin Noel - Principal Architect (Aquin Noel Design Commune)

21) Most Promising Residential Interiors In South India -- Anil Kumar [ Creative Home ]

22) Most Promising Preschool In Hyderabad & Rangareddy -- The Leap Kidz Preschool

23) Best DJ Artist In India 2022 -- Akhtar Fazel

24) Best Hospital Design & Management -- Dr Sahal Kadival

25) Most Innovative Office Space Architecture & Interior Designing In Satara -- Karvi Design Studio - Ar. Sumit Bagade & Ar. Vaidehi Bagade

26) Best Travel Startup of Northeast India -- Finderbridge Tourism

27) Most Promising Homeopathy Researcher (Multi-Talented) In Raipur -- Dr Neeta Sharma

28) Most Creative & Artistic Woman Entrepreneur In Artifacts Retail Business In Odisha -- Sraddha Bhattacherjee

29) Most Innovative Sustainable Residential Architecture & Design Firm In Gujarat 2022 -- Inklets Studio - Hiral Shah

30) Woman Trendsetter Of The Year 2022 - Ms. Akriti Verma

31) Best Emerging Laparoscopic Surgeon 2022 -- Dr Yasir Tajdar

32) Best Foreign Language Institute In Pune & Maharashtra -- Dhruva Nathwani - Co-Founder & CEO ( The Foreign Language Institute)

33) Most Admired Freelance Writer In India 2022 -- Mukti Masih

34) India's Most Popular Pan Asian Restaurant 2022 -- The Art of Dumpling

35) India's Unique Exquisite Handcrafted Ice Cream Brand 2022 -- Kahhak Creamery

With an experience of over a decade, Blindwink has become India's most preferred company for market research and brand management. With strategic and creative solutions, Blindwink is well equipped to meet any market research and brand management challenge. Blindwink empowers emerging start-ups, entrepreneurs & growing businesses and transforms them into well known brands.

Media Contact Details:

Please contact Amit on 8317348635 / hello@blindwink.in

This story is provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)