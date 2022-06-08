Indian veteran cricketer Mithali Raj has announced her retirement from the sport after a glorious career spanning over two decades. The former Indian skipper releases a statement on social media revealing the decision about hanging her boots. 'I look forward to my 2nd innings with your blessing and support' she wrote. So as Mithali Raj calls an end to a sensational journey, we take a look at some of her records and stats. Mithali Raj Announces Retirement from All Forms of International Cricket.

Mithai Raj set numerous records and took the Indian team to even greater heights. She ends her 23-year career with 7805 ODI runs in 232 matches, at an average of just over 50. She also scored 2364 runs in 89 T20Is, as well as 699 runs in 12 Tests, including a century and four half-centuries.

Mithali Raj Records

# Mithali Raj is the leading run-scorer in women's cricket with 10, 868 runs across all formats

# She is the leading run-scorer in Women's ODIs with 7805 runs

# Mithali Raj is the first Indian cricketer (make or female) to score 2000 runs in T20Is

# She holds the record for most half-centuries (64) in WODIs

# Mithali Raj is the only woman to captain the national team to more than one WODI World Cups

# She is the first woman cricketer to play 200 ODI matches

Along with her accolades in the sport, Raj has won several honours off the pitch as well. She is a recipient of the famous Padma Shri and Khel Ratna awards. Mithali Raj leaves a huge legacy in Indian cricket which will be difficult for her successor to match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2022 04:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).