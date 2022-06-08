Mumbai, June 8: Amid the rising heatwave conditions in Maharashtra, there seems to be some good news for Mumbaikars. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the onset of monsoon in Mumbai is likely to take place by June 11. The weather agency said that the conditions have become favourable for monsoon over the city.

However, the onset of the monsoon will first take place in the Konkan and Goa region before Mumbai. It must be noted that the monsoon has already arrived in Karnataka and now it is estimated to intensify over Mumbai and its adjoining areas after June 15. Mumbai Traffic Police To Take Strict Action Against Helmetless Pillion Riders From Tomorrow.

Talking about monsoon conditions in Mumbai an official from the IMD Mumbai said, "The monsoon has reached Karwar in Karnataka, and we are currently monitoring the situation. We will have to wait for it to enter south Konkan and Goa before it reaches Mumbai," reports Free Press Journal.

Confirming that pre-monsoon activities have begun, Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather also said, "However, rains will not be very heavy like the typical monsoon in the beginning." Palawat also said that the monsoon activity in Kerala is currently weak. However, northeast India is observing a good rainfall. "Mumbai, too, will gradually experience a good rainfall post-mid-June," he added.

In its daily bulletin on June 7, Skymet weather said that from June 8 to 10, the city might witness some rainfall activities. "These showers will be light and patchy in nature," it said. The weather agency has also forecasted thunderstorm activities for the city on June 11 and 12. Mumbai Rains 2022: Milan Subway To Get Underground Water Tank To Deal With Waterlogging.

On the other hand, the IMD said that scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with a thunderstorm, lightning, and gusty winds is very likely over Konkan, Goa, and Madhya Maharashtra during the next 5 days. "Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Konkan & Goa on 11th & 12th June," the weather bureau stated.

