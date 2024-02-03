VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 3: Blu Parrot is proud to announce a solution partnership with Bright Data, the world's #1 public web data platform. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in Blu Parrot's commitment to providing cutting-edge data and AI solutions leveraging web data for its customers.

Bright Data, renowned for its public web data collection platform, brings a new dimension to Blu Parrot's analytics capabilities. This partnership amplifies Blu Parrot's ability to deliver robust data-driven insights to clients, further solidifying its position in the industry.

The partnership allows Blu Parrot access to Bright Data's state-of-the-art technology, enabling the company to meet the extensive business research needs of its clients. With this, Blu Parrot is poised to enhance its Data and AI offerings, providing clients with even more powerful and reliable insights.

"We are thrilled to partner with Bright Data, the leader in the public web data collection industry. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our commitment to innovation and excellence in data analytics. We look forward to delivering exceptional value to our clients," said Nitin Kalra, Founder and CEO at Blu Parrot.

"Bright Data's technology paired with Blu Parrot's analytics capabilities, will lead to unparalleled insights for clients who now have access to publicly available information on the world's largest database," said Or Lenchner, CEO of Bright Data.

Exciting times lie ahead as Blu Parrot embarks on a journey of innovation and elevated data analytics.

Blu Parrot Ventures is a trusted partner in IT & Technology Consulting Services, specializing in Data Analytics and AI. With a dedicated Data Analytics & AI lab in Gurgaon, Blu Parrot is well-positioned to cater to global clients in fintech, healthcare, ecommerce, and pharmaceuticals. For more information, visit www.blu parrot.in

Bright Data is the world's #1 public web data platform. Fortune 500 companies, academic institutions, and small businesses all rely on Bright Data's solutions to retrieve crucial public web data in the most efficient, reliable, and flexible way. With web data, these companies can research, monitor, and analyze data to make better decisions. For more information, visit www.brightdata.com

