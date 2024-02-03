Every year, World Cancer Day is observed on February 4 around the world. The International Day is marked worldwide to raise awareness of cancer and to encourage its prevention, detection, and treatment. World Cancer Day is led by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) to support the goals of the World Cancer Declaration, written in 2008. The theme for World Cancer Day from 2022-2024 is 'Close the care gap'. The theme focuses on eliminating the difference in access to cancer care services faced by populations of various groups of country income, age, gender, ethnicity, etc. As World Cancer Day 2024 nears, here’s all you need to know about the history and significance of the global event. World Cancer Day Images and HD Wallpapers: Share Messages, Quotes and Sayings To Raise Awareness About Cancer.

World Cancer Day 2024 Date

World Cancer Day 2024 will be observed on Sunday, February 4.

World Cancer Day 2024 Theme

The theme for World Cancer Day from 2022-2024 is 'Close the care gap'.

World Cancer Day History

World Cancer Day was established on February 4, 2000, at the World Cancer Summit Against Cancer for the New Millennium, which was held in Paris. The Charter of Paris Against Cancer, which was created to promote research, prevent cancer, and improve patient services, also included an article establishing the anniversary of the document's official signing as World Cancer Day. It was signed at the Summit by the then General Director of UNESCO, Koichiro Matsuura, and then French President Jacques Chirac in Paris on February 4, 2000. Cervical Cancer Symptoms, Visible Signs, Causes and Treatment: All You Need To Know the Cancer That Starts in the Cells of the Cervix.

World Cancer Day Significance

World Cancer Day serves as a powerful reminder of the global impact of cancer and the collective responsibility to take action. It provides an opportunity for individuals and communities to join forces in the ongoing effort to reduce the burden of cancer worldwide. The primary goal of World Cancer Day is to significantly reduce illness and death caused by cancer and is an opportunity to rally the international community to end the injustice of preventable suffering from cancer.

