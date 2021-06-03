G.A. Balaji, Chief Financial Officer and Suresh Babu, VP - Human Capital of Bonfiglioli presented the Project details on the company's contribution to M.K. Stalin, CM of TN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): Demonstrating its commitment to support the local communities in the fight against the COVID-19 crisis, Bonfiglioli Transmissions Private Limited, the Indian subsidiary of Bonfiglioli, Italy, and a leader in the power transmission equipment market in the country, has contributed Rs 2.80 crores for the pandemic relief.

Senior Executives of Bonfiglioli India, G A Balaji, Chief Financial Officer, and Suresh Babu, Vice President - Human Capital, recently met M K Stalin, the honorable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, and briefed him on the company's ongoing contributions, being made in consultation with the authorities of the particular state governments.

The contributions included equipment and essentials to the government hospitals in Kanchipuram District - Tamil Nadu and Pune District - Maharashtra, worth over Rs 2.10 crores and Rs 70 lakhs, respectively, and COVID-19 kits for the frontline workers, besides financial support to community-level medical and vaccination camps.

Commenting on the COVID-19 relief, Kennady V Kaippally, Country Manager, Bonfiglioli India, said, "Bonfiglioli Group stands by the people and the government of India in these trying times. We will continue our contributions in all possible ways to help the country exit the pandemic faster. The group leadership at HQ is committed to the India CSR projects that cater to the real needs of the local society and the environment. We are sure that our country will emerge stronger and victorious from the crisis soon."

In Tamil Nadu, Bonfiglioli donated on-site imported O2 generation plants for producing hospital-grade oxygen and filling cylinders, thermal scanners, oximeters, medical imaging systems (Carestream Focus 35C Detectors), advanced diagnostic equipment (such as Transasia's 3-part cell counter), medical cots with mattresses and pillows, and RO systems to the government hospital of Kancheepuram and centrifuge machine, chairs, sanitizers, gloves, BP apparatus, bins, and other essentials to the government dispensary at Mannur.

In Pune, the company has donated mobile toilets/bath units, 7000 litre oxygen cylinders, video laryngoscopes, defibrillators and other essentials to the 'Jumbo' COVID-19 hospital being set up by the state government.

Bonfiglioli, an Italian MNC, is a worldwide designer, manufacturer and distributor of a complete range of gearmotors, drive systems, planetary gearboxes and inverters. The company has been in India since 1999 and is the market leader in India. It has two manufacturing plants in Chennai and one in Pune. In coming years, it is planning major capacity expansions in both Chennai and Pune.

