Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Today, Bosch Power Tools India, a leading supplier of power tools for the construction, woodworking, and metalworking industry, introduced the GWS 800 Professional, adding to its robust line of angle grinders. Additionally, with this launch, the localization share of Bosch Power Tools in India will reach 55 per cent in 2023.

Providing users with a superior experience for Grinding and Cutting, this new grinder features extremely high material removal rate powered by an 800W motor, has a light weight ergonomic body with back switch, and comes with a double air inlet cooling system.

Designed to cater to the Indian market, not only is the GWS 800 Professional a 'Make-in-India' product, it is also specifically designed keeping in mind the palm size of an average Indian user. Moreover, the light weight, 1.6 Kg, of the latest angle grinder ensures lesser fatigue to users' arms even during overhead applications. This tool, also, sports a metal flange and superior quality carbon brush which makes maintenance easy.

Commenting on the launch, Nishant Sinha, Regional Business Director, India and SAARC regions, Bosch Power Tools said, "As we continue to grow our robust portfolio of angle grinders, we are excited to launch our latest make in India addition - GWS 800 Professional. Designed to cater to the Indian market and increase our localization share at the same time, this product will be manufactured at our Chennai plant, making it easily accessible to all. We are sure the revolutionary GWS 800 Professional will become a preferred choice of tool among its users."

GWS 800 is priced competitively when compared with existing products in the market. Our introductory offer, includes a cash back and a 6-month extended warranty on registering the tool on BeConnected App. The product can be added to the platform by scanning the QR code on the tool and uploading a valid invoice. Currently, this product is available at all major Bosch dealer shops and is expected to reach retail shops by the end of January 23.

This all-rounder tool works great at construction sites for wall chasing and wood sanding applications. The GWS 800 Professional's features are better than other range of products offered in the market, making it the best choice for fabricators, electricians, plumbers, masons, and carpenters.

The Robert Bosch Power Tools GmbH, a division of the Bosch Group, is one of the world's leading providers for power tools, garden tools, power tool accessories and measuring tools. In 2021, its roughly 21,000 associates generated sales of 5.8 billion euros, about 80 percent of which outside of Germany. With brands such as Bosch and Dremel, the division stands for customer focus and great engineering progress. The core success factors are innovative strength and pace of innovation. In 2022, Bosch Power Tools will again launch more than 100 new products onto the market in its four business segments power tools, garden tools, accessories and measuring tools.

In India, Bosch is a leading supplier of technology and services in the areas of Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. Additionally, Bosch has in India the largest development center outside Germany, for end-to-end engineering and technology solutions. The Bosch Group operates in India through twelve companies: Bosch Limited - the flagship company of the Bosch Group in India - Bosch Chassis Systems India Private Limited, Bosch Rexroth (India) Private Limited, Bosch Global Software Technologies, Bosch Automotive Electronics India Private Limited, Bosch Electrical Drives India Private Limited, BSH Home Appliances Private Limited, ETAS Automotive India Private Limited, Robert Bosch Automotive Steering Private Limited, Automobility Services and Solutions Private Limited, Newtech Filter India Private Limited and Mivin Engg.Technologies Private Limited. In India, Bosch set-up its manufacturing operation in 1951, which has grown over the years to include 16 manufacturing sites, and seven development and application centers. The Bosch Group in India employs over 30,500 associates and generated consolidated sales of about Rs. 26,827 crores (2.8 billion euros) in fiscal year 2021-22 of which Rs. 24,406 crores (2.8 billion euros) are from consolidated sales to third parties. Bosch Limited is the flagship company of the Bosch Group. It earned revenue of over Rs. 11,782 crores (1.39 billion euros) in fiscal year 2021-22.

Additional information can be accessed at www.bosch.in

The Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and services. It employs roughly 402,600 associates worldwide (as of December 31, 2021). The company generated sales of 78.7 billion euros in 2021. Its operations are divided into four business sectors: Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. As a leading IoT provider, Bosch offers innovative solutions for smart homes, Industry 4.0, and connected mobility. Bosch is pursuing a vision of mobility that is sustainable, safe, and exciting. It uses its expertise in sensor technology, software, and services, as well as its own IoT cloud, to offer its customers connected, cross-domain solutions from a single source. The Bosch Group's strategic objective is to facilitate connected living with products and solutions that either contain artificial intelligence (AI) or have been developed or manufactured with its help. Bosch improves quality of life worldwide with products and services that are innovative and spark enthusiasm. In short, Bosch creates technology that is "Invented for life". The Bosch Group comprises Robert Bosch GmbH and its roughly 440 subsidiary and regional companies in some 60 countries. Including sales and service partners, Bosch's global manufacturing, engineering, and sales network covers nearly every country in the world. With its more than 400 locations worldwide, the Bosch Group has been carbon neutral since the first quarter of 2020. The basis for the company's future growth is its innovative strength. At 128 locations across the globe, Bosch employs some 76,100 associates in research and development, of which more than 38,000 are software engineers.

Additional information is available online at www.bosch.com, www.iot.bosch.com, www.bosch-press.com, www.twitter.com/BoschPress.

