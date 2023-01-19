Grimsby, January 19: A man has been accused of killing a woman he met on a dating website in UK after spiking her with a powerful painkiller as he wanted to “knock her out for sex.” 53-year-old Christopher Downes is accused of man slaughter of 55-year-old Kim Harrop after allegedly putting Oxycodone in her vape fluid.

Dailymail reported that they had met for the first time in person on April 22, 2018, just weeks after their online encounter. They met in Lincoln before heading to his house on Humberston Fitties.

He is accused of having a sexual motive but insisted he had no such motive at all. Just 12 hours after Miss Harrop died, he spoke to and arranged to meet another woman.

Further, Downes delayed calling the emergency services to resuscitate Miss Harrop, who was found dead on the same day in Downes' bed. Though he claimed that he awoke in shock between 4:30 and 5:00 the next morning to find her dead in bed next to him.

Officials found out there were traces of Oxycodone in her blood. Later when cops went to Downes' home on June 14, 2018, they found a bottle of Oxycodone, which is medically used to treat severe pain.

Downes has however claimed that the pain-relieving drug was used to help his previous girlfriend, who died of cancer in January 2018, and stockpiling it.

Prosecutors allege that Downes delayed the call for an ambulance and erased data on his phone for more than 24 hours, but he alleges that the batteries on his two cellphones were dead and he had to wait until he had sufficiently charged one .

He further said had no reason whatsoever to kill Harrop saying that if he had wanted to get rid of the drugs at the time, he had 'the best part of eight weeks' to do so.

Downes said that he suffered from a recurring tooth abscess at the time and 'on a few occasions' took Oxycodone 'two or three times' to ease the pain.

Downes claimed that the reason that there was a delay in him dialling 999 was because he 'did not have a working phone' because the batteries of the two phones that he had were both flat. The trial is currently undergoing.

