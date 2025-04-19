Business News | BPTP Bags 'Iconic Project Launch' and 'Unique Design Concept' Awards at Times Real Estate Awards 2025

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], April 19: BPTP, one of India's most trusted and innovative real estate developers, has been honoured with two prestigious accolades at the Times Realty & Infrastructure Conclave 2025, underscoring its commitment to innovation, excellence, holistic and customer-centric design.

The company received the titles "Iconic Project Launch of the Year 2025" and "Unique Design Concept of the Year 2025" for its landmark residential project, Amstoria Verti Greens. These honours recognize the project's exceptional launch strategy and its distinctive, future-ready design which sets new standards of contemporary urban living. The awards were received by Mr. Harinder Dhillon Senior VP Sales, BPTP Limited and Mr. Ankur Balendu Dwivedi, Vice President - Sales, BPTP Limited, at a recently-held ceremony in Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion, Sunil Kumar Jha, Senior Vice President - Design, BPTP Limited, said, It's an incredible honour to be recognized at such a prestigious platform. At BPTP, we focus on delivering excellence at every stage - from project conceptualization to final handover. This award is a testament to our commitment to creating iconic spaces that resonate with our customers' aspirations."

Located in Sector 102, Gurugram, Amstoria Verti-Greens is thoughtfully planned with a blend of elegance and functionality, the project offers a truly elevated living experience with its expansive 1.55 lakh sq. ft. Club & Amenity Zones. The property features 15 Sky Gardens across five towers, providing residents with serene green spaces and breathtaking views. The project features an impressive array of state-of-the-art amenities designed to enhance the living experience.

These awards, instituted by the Times Group, honor excellence across the real estate ecosystem and recognize individuals and organizations reshaping the future of Indian real estate with bold ideas and impactful execution.

The Times Real Estate Awards 2025 brought together some of the industry's most influential names, celebrating path-breaking projects, visionary leadership, and innovation across categories. BPTP's twin victories further reinforce its position as a pioneering force in shaping India's urban future.

