On a high after making it to the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 semi-finals, Barcelona would look to carry on that good form in La Liga 2024-25 when they take on Celta Vigo. The Catalan giants have had great form both in Europe and La Liga and will look to register another win. Hansi Flick and his team occupy the top spot on the La Liga 2024-25 points table and are ahead of Real Madrid by four points, a gap they would want to increase as the title race heats up. Barcelona enter this clash on the back of a defeat to Borussia Dortmund in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League 2024-25 quarter-final, but are solid favourites against Celta Vigo in La Liga 2024-25. FC Barcelona’s Vice President Rafa Yuste Slams La Liga Disciplinary Committee Over One-Game Ban for Kylian Mbappe After Horror Tackle vs Alaves.

Barcelona will be without Marc Bernal, Casadó, Marc Andre-Ter Stegen and Alejandro Balde for this clash and they would like to register a win over Celta Vigo, time around, after having played out a 2-2 draw the last time these two teams met in the 2024-25 season. The Catalan giants would be well aware of the fact that they cannot afford to drop points in this clash and from here on with Real Madrid breathing down their neck on the La Liga 2024-25 points table.

Celta Vigo, on the other hand, enter this clash on the back of a 0-2 defeat to Espanyol at home last week. They are placed seventh and would hope to win this clash and keep their challenge for a spot in European football next season. FC Barcelona Announces Barca Academy Football Camps in India Starting June 2.

When is Barcelona vs Celta Vigo La Liga 2024-25 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Barcelona take on Celta Vigo in La Liga 2024-25 on Saturday, April 19. The Barcelona vs Celta Vigo match in La Liga 2024-25 will be played at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona and it will start at 7:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Celta Vigo, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match?

Unfortunately, La Liga 2024-25 does not have an official broadcast partner in India. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch the Barcelona vs Celta Vigo live telecast on any TV channel. For Barcelona vs Celta Vigo online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Barcelona vs Celta Vigo, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match?

GXR World is the official streaming partner of La Liga 2024-25 in India, Fans in India will be able to watch Barcelona vs Celta Vigo free live streaming on the GXR World website. Expect Barcelona to register a comfortable win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2025 04:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).