New Delhi [India], April 18: The cities of North Bengal are undergoing a digital revolution, With growing development in this area, businesses are going digital to reach large audiences. People here can greatly benefit from learning skills that are not only in high demand in today's job market but also offer opportunities for entrepreneurship and freelancing.

Braand School started their journey in Siliguri at the heart of north bengal with a focus on expanding to the Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities of India.

Why Siliguri? Siliguri's strategic location makes it the gateway of north-east India, bordering three international countries and connecting northeastern states to India, making it a business hub attracting new startups and small businesses.

Why Braand School? Finding a place to learn the skills that are required to run an institute to develop these skills can be a challenge, especially in tier-2 and tier-3 cities. There is a huge amount of entrepreneurship spirit trapped among people just because of lack of awareness and platform.

Braand School believes that "The best way to learn it is by building it."

They are a bootstrapped startup that fosters innovation and creativity in the dynamic and digital landscape of Siliguri.

The mission of Braand School is to not only provide courses but also to provide a platform where people can build to raise the entrepreneurship journey of students.

Why Braand School?

* Affordable: Quality education at competitive prices.

* Accessible: Convenient location in Siliguri for easy access.

* Excellent Faculty: Knowledgeable and industry-experienced instructors.

* Practical Experience: Strong emphasis on hands-on learning through real-world projects.

* AI Ready Education: Curriculum designed to keep students updated on the latest tools and trends.

* Networking Opportunities: Building connections for enhanced learning and future prospects.

Courses Offered:

* Digital Marketing: The Digital Marketing course at Braand School covers skills like SEO, social media management, advertising strategies, and analytics to measure success and make data-driven decisions.

You won't just be learning about digital marketing - you'll be running your own online business.

As Siliguri's businesses shift online, digital marketing offers a powerful solution: overcoming geographical barriers to reach wider audiences in a cost-effective way, making it ideal for industries like tourism, hospitality, retail and education to thrive in the growing digital marketplace.

* Graphic Design: Their ultimate Graphic Design Course along with UI/UX, Video editing & Motion Graphics empowers the students to craft a strong brand identity for businesses in Siliguri

The course covers the core principles of graphic design, industry-standard software like Photoshop, Illustrator, Figma After Effects, and cutting-edge fields like UI/UX, AR/VR design & podcasting.

Craft impactful designs for Siliguri businesses, from eye-catching banners to engaging videos.

* Branding: Branding is a comprehensive course that covers everything from digital marketing, graphic design, to branding strategies to build trust with customers, increase your market share, and drive sales.

Branding may help unify the online and offline presence of businesses in Siliguri, build a strong reputation, and connect with their local audience on a deeper level.

Freelancing Assistance program at Braand School: Braand School provides comprehensive freelancing support, empowering students with practical insights into freelancing best practices, client management, and personal branding. Their curriculum ensures students are well-equipped for success in the dynamic landscape of the gig economy.

Industrial Visits, Bridging Theory and Practice: Braand School enriches learning through industry visits, providing students with hands-on experience and real-world insights.

Integrated into the curriculum, these visits demonstrate the application of practical skills and foster networking for a comprehensive education.

Success Stories:

Braand School in Siliguri is praised for its innovative courses, offering hands-on learning tailored to current industry needs. Students appreciate the real-life experiences shared during classes, making learning relatable and engaging.

Here are some brands that our students have built in our institute:

Escape tag, by Nikhil: From the beautiful region of Sikkim, Nikhil started his ecotourism startup called escape tag.

Digital Bloom, by Nashreen: From being a housewife to a founder of a marketing agency she became a testimony to every student here.

Pixelpact, by Souvik: From being a Graphic designer at braand school, to starting his own creative agency in Jalpaiguri, he had a remarkable journey here.

GridCommerce, by Nita: From being a working professional to managing her e-commerce management agency, she inspired many by being the lead marketing manager at her company while also maintaining her own freelancing journey

Doctorsly, by Aarshi: Being a medical student, she understood the concept of having a good medical infrastructure, so she built a doctor consulting platform, teamed up with local doctors and onboarded them.

Tripokidoki, by Rippendhi: From traveling to Thailand to launching her travel agency based on Thailand, Rippendhi is stepping up to be a market leader in the hospitality sector of North Bengal

How to Enroll?

Enrolling at Braand School, Siliguri, is a simple process:

1. Visit braandschool.com to explore courses.2. Contact their counseling team at 09083596000 for inquiries.3. Schedule a visit to meet counselors, faculty, and explore the facilities.

In the AI era, These skills are essential for personal and professional success. Braand School is at the forefront of offering transformative education that equips individuals to excel in the digital world.

