Ganesh Chaturthi, which is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi, is a Hindu festival.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 10 (ANI): BSE Ltd (earlier known as Bombay Stock Exchange) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India Ltd were shut on Friday on account of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Wholesale commodity markets including metal and bullion were also closed. There was no trading activity in forex and commodity futures markets either.

Also Read | Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 Greetings in Marathi: Send HD Images, Vinayaka Chaturthi WhatsApp Stickers, SMS, Telegram Pics, Wishes and Messages To Celebrate Ganpati Bappa’s Arrival.

Ganesh Chaturthi, which is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi, is a Hindu festival.

A day earlier, the BSE S&P Sensex closed 55 points or 0.09 per cent higher at 58,305 while the Nifty 50 ticked up by 16 points or 0.09 per cent to 17,369.

Also Read | Bhoot Police Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor’s Quirky Bromance Makes This Horror-Comedy A Crisp Watch!.

Meanwhile, Asian shares rallied on Friday after two days of losses but were still in a nervous mood as global investors grappled with how best to interpret central banks' cautious moves to end stimulus.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.47 per cent in early trading but was still down around 0.8 per cent compared to last week's close.

Japan's Nikkei rose 0.25 per cent while the gains were lead by Hong Kong with the local benchmark rebounding 1.5 per cent. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)