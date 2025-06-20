New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced the soft launch of BSNL Quantum 5G FWA (Fixed Wireless Access). This indigenous, SIM-less fixed-wireless-access solution delivers fibre-like speeds over 5G radio, according to an official release issued by the Ministry of Communications.

BSNL made this announcement on June 18 in Hyderabad. The service was inaugurated at BSNL's Ameerpet Exchange by A Robert J Ravi, Chairman and Managing Director, BSNL/MTNL.

Also Read | 'Head of State': Priyanka Chopra Recalls How She Lost a 'Chunk' of Her 'Eyebrow' While Filming for Upcoming Action Comedy Movie.

"Quantum 5G FWA demonstrates how Indian engineers can create world-class connectivity. It is the first SIM-less, 100 per cent home-grown customised 5G FWA for BSNL," Ravi said.

"Hyderabad's tech-savvy ecosystem makes it the perfect launch pad for our next-generation access portfolio. Today is only a soft launch--many more cities and feature upgrades will follow," he added.

Also Read | ???? ??? ???? ??? ??.

BSNL is the first Indian operator to showcase a production-grade SIM-less 5G service, which is built on BSNL's Direct-to-Device platform so the customer's CPE auto-authenticates - no physical SIM required.

It has a fully indigenous stack with core, Radio Access Network (RAN), and CPE designed and integrated by Indian vendors under the Atmanirbhar Bharat programme.

Ameerpet recorded 980 Mbps DL / 140 Mbps UL with sub-10 ms latency--ideal for UHD streaming, cloud gaming, and remote work. Its self-install gateway reaches 85 per cent of Hyderabad households under the existing BSNL tower grid; no trenching or fibre pull is required.

After the soft launch, the pilot will be expanded to Bengaluru, Pondicherry, Visakhapatnam, Pune, Gwalior, and Chandigarh and will go live by September 2025.

Introductory plans at Rs 999 for 100 Mbps and Rs 1499 for 300 Mbps. The same 5G SA core will support network-sliced, SLA-backed links for MSMEs and smart-manufacturing clusters.

This is a controlled ("soft") launch intended for customer experience fine-tuning; nationwide commercial roll-out will follow after field feedback.

Positioning BSNL as 5G pioneer with Quantum 5G FWA BSNL becomes the first Indian operator to offer indigenous 5G radio and SIM-less authentication.

The event was attended by the Board of Directors of BSNL, CGM Telangana, CGM BBNW, academia & industry partners, and dignitaries from the Department of Telecommunications. BSNL remains committed to expanding its Technology and communication footprint across India, ensuring connectivity reaches every corner of the nation, including rural and remote areas.

For more information on BSNL's 5G FWA services and subscription plans, please visit www.bsnl.co.in, www.telangana.bsnl.co.in or contact your nearest BSNL customer service centre. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)