New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI/ATK): The Economic Survey of India revealed that at least 14,000 new startups were recognized by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) in the fiscal year 2022 alone, rising by 20 times in the past five years. This extraordinary figure is a testimony to the huge potential of India is steadfastly growing as the startup hub of the world. Today, India has become the third-largest startup ecosystem globally after the US and China.

What is truly remarkable is the fact that a record 44 Indian startups achieved unicorn status in 2021, taking the overall tally of startup unicorns in India to 83. Throughout the course of past years, India has arisen as a leading player in the world in nurturing the environment of entrepreneurship. Indian startups are attempting to take care of everyday issues by bringing creative ideas backed by detailed plans of action in their business model.

Rising to the occasion, leading company Business Freedom Coaching plays a significant role in driving growth avenues for numerous startups by identifying potential areas for scaling new startups. The adept team of the company has rich experience in assisting their clients to grow their presence in their hyper-competitive business sectors. They readily assist the startups with exploring their direction to capitalize on the benefits of developing business in India.

Since its establishment, the company has refined its practices gradually to meet the vision of empowering each startup to create and scale itself in India and worldwide. The company is known for its professional conduct in its day-to-day operations in line with its set of principles. This has helped them to deliver top-notch service consistently.

The startup has an unimaginable vision to deal with the contributions of the new companies to assist them with scaling their business. Today, they have mentored more than 10000 entrepreneurs and helped them additionally generate a total of more than 100 crores in revenue.

The team strives to perform in accordance with its motto of creating a prospering ecosystem for startups by streamlining their process so that these startups can work in an autopilot mode. The company's CEO, CA Rahul Malodia in an interview with thegyantv said, "the company guides entrepreneurs through the path to building a fail-proof system where their respective teams can effectively work on maximum possible efficiency and channelize the resources to generate more significant revenue."

The company dexterously chalks out productive Employee Management plans to help retain their best-performing employees. Moreover, the company helps manage the company's finance to channelize the funds towards optimum level operations. The company manages Sales Management that helps reach its sales objectives, control sales processes, close deals faster, boost sales performance and thrive in a highly competitive environment.

The company's CEO, CA Rahul Malodia, holds rich experience in providing apt consultation to help identify the new driving force for the startups. He was one of the most youthful C.A. in India in his time and is currently an individual from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. In his experience of more than nine years, he has closely worked with leading organizations, including Sequent India Ltd., P.I. Drugs, Clariant Chemicals India Ltd, Raymond Textiles Ltd, Lifestyle India Pvt Ltd, Max Retail Stores, Voltas Ltd, Voltas Ltd, etc. In addition, he is additionally an individual from BNI, ISHA, Lions Club, and numerous others.

With the assistance of his learnings, he has helped thousands of individuals to make their dream come true. He has worked intimately with different business visionaries to direct them on their excursion. These business people were from different regions, including retail, compound, monetary administrations, and numerous others. No doubt today, various people profoundly revere him for his honesty, effective working capacity, and unprecedented positive mindset towards his life.

Over the years, the company has revamped its end-to-end service to contribute to India's ever-evolving development of the startup ecosystem. The company assists organizations with sustaining into self-viable entities that are profoundly productive firms and send off these new companies into an autopilot mode. In the future, the company plans to utilize the rising digitization to groom entrepreneurs from tier 2 and tier 3 cities, which helps nurture the local talent pool and diminish cash burn. This way, their plans align with the aspiration of New India, i.e., to take the lead and create new opportunities for more advancements locally with the help of innovation and thus nurture this growing start-up-friendly environment across the country.

