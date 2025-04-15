VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 15: In reverence to one of the most spiritually significant gatherings on earth, C. Krishniah Chetty Group of Jewellers proudly announces the launch of the Commemorative Medallion of The Divine Kumbh Mela 2025, a limited-edition collection dedicated to the Maha Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj.

Crafted with precision and deep cultural respect, the medallions are available in 999 pure silver and 24kt gold, offering a tangible connection to the divine energy of this rare event--celebrated once every 144 years.

A Timeless Tribute to the Sacred Maha Kumbh

Renowned for their heritage of excellence and exquisite craftsmanship, C. Krishniah Chetty Group of Jewellers brings devotees and collectors an opportunity to preserve the essence of Maha Kumbh through this exclusive release.

"This collection is more than a piece of fine artistry--it is a spiritual symbol, a sacred souvenir that reflects the devotion and purity of the Kumbh Mela," said Dr. C Vinod Hayagriv, Managing Director of the C. Krishniah Chetty Group of Jewellers. "Each medallion allows the bearer to carry the divine spirit of this historic pilgrimage into everyday life."

Collection Highlights:

The Commemorative Medallion of The Divine Kumbh Mela 2025 is offered in three distinct variants:

* Silver Medallion (30mm, Octagon) - Crafted in 999 pure silver, this medallion features intricate designs capturing the sanctity of Prayagraj and the essence of the Maha Kumbh.

* Gold Medallion (30mm, Octagon) - Made in 24kt gold, this piece represents spiritual abundance and is a luxurious tribute to the occasion.

* Set of Four Silver Medallions (30mm each, Octagon) - A collector's set symbolizing the grandeur and magnitude of the Kumbh, each coin beautifully and distinct.

All medallions are presented in bespoke, elegant packaging, making them ideal for gifting or personal reverence.

About the Maha Kumbh Mela

Held at the sacred confluence of rivers in Prayagraj, the Maha Kumbh Mela is the largest peaceful religious gathering in the world. While the Ardha Kumbh and Purna Kumbh occur every 6 and 12 years respectively, the Maha Kumbh Mela is celebrated once every 144 years, attracting millions of pilgrims in pursuit of spiritual liberation and divine blessings.

Availability

The Commemorative Medallion of The Divine Kumbh Mela 2025 is available at all C. Krishniah Chetty showrooms and can be ordered online via the official website: https://www.ckcjewellers.com/ckc/search/mahakumbh.

This limited-edition offering stands as a meaningful keepsake for those wishing to commemorate their connection to the Kumbh Mela and its enduring spiritual legacy.

