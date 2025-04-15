New Delhi, April 15: Meta, the company led by Mark Zuckerberg, is set to start training its artificial intelligence (AI) models using the conversations that users have with AI on its platforms. They will use publicly shared content from adults across their products within the European Union (EU). The training is said to benefit millions of people and businesses across Europe. Meta aims to better understand and represent the diverse cultures, languages, and histories of the region by educating its generative AI models.

After the launch of Meta AI in Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger in Europe last month, Meta announced plans to train its AI at Meta. The training will use publicly available content, such as posts and comments shared by adults on its platforms within the EU. Additionally, the interactions that users have with Meta AI, including their questions and queries, will also be used to train and refine the AI models. Mark Zuckerberg-Led Meta Could Be Compelled To Sell Instagram and WhatsApp, Here’s Why.

Meta said, "We do not use people’s private messages with friends and family to train our generative AI models. Additionally, public data from the accounts of people in the EU under the age of 18 is not being used for training purposes." Meta also stated that the type of AI training they are implementing is not unique to their company or to Europe.

The approach has been used to train their generative AI models in other regions since the launch. "We’re following the example set by others including Google and OpenAI, both of which have already used data from European users to train their AI models," said Meta. What Is FTC vs Meta Antitrust Case, Loss in Which Could Force Mark Zuckerberg To Sell Off Instagram and WhatsApp?

Meta to Alert EU Users About Use of Data for AI Training

Starting from this week, users in the EU who access Meta's platforms will begin to receive notifications in the app and through email. These notifications will explain the types of data that will be used and how the data will enhance AI at Meta to improve the user experience. The notifications will also provide a link to a form that will allow users to object to their data being used in this manner at any time. Meta has ensured that this objection form is easy to locate, understand, and complete.

