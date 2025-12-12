New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given its approval for the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for copra for the 2026 season.

According to an official release, in order to provide remunerative prices to the cultivators, the Government had announced in the Union Budget of 2018-19, that MSP of all the mandated crops will be fixed at levels of at least 1.5 times of all India weighted average cost of production.

Also Read | Sreekanth Akkapalli Unanimously Selected To Lead the 2026 Executive Team of Federation of Indian Associations of USA.

"The MSP for Fair Average Quality of milling copra has been fixed at Rs 12,027 per quintal and for ball copra at Rs 12,500 per quintal for the 2026 season," the release stated.

During the press briefing in the national capital, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said," Union Cabinet has approved MSP of Rs 12,027 per quintal for milling copra and Rs 12,500 per quintal for ball copra for 2026. NAFED and NCCF will be the nodal agencies for this."

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss Telugu 9': Grand Finale of Akkineni Nagarjuna's Popular Reality Show To Take Place on December 21? Here's Everything You Need To Know Ahead of the Big Night.

The MSP for the 2026 season is an increase of Rs 445 per quintal for milling copra and Rs 400 per quintal for ball copra over the previous season. The Government has increased MSP for milling copra and ball copra from Rs 5,250 per quintal and Rs 5,500 per quintal for the marketing season 2014 to Rs 12,027 per quintal and Rs 12,500 per quintal for the marketing season 2026, registering a growth of 129 per cent and 127 per cent, respectively.

A higher MSP will not only ensure better remunerative returns to the coconut growers but also incentivise farmers to expand copra production to meet the growing demand for coconut products both domestically and internationally.

National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd. (NAFED) and National Cooperative Consumers' Federation (NCCF) will continue to act as Central Nodal Agencies (CNAs) for procurement of copra under Price Support Scheme (PSS), the release added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)