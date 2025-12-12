Mumbai, December 12: The Federation of Indian Associations of USA (FIA NY-NJ-CT-NE), the largest premier grassroots nonprofit organization established in 1970 and representing the Indian community across eight East Coast states, has unveiled its 2026 leadership team. This follows a thorough annual internal review and selection process overseen by the independently appointed 2026 Election Commission—comprising Alok Kumar, Jayesh Patel, and Kenny Desai. The Commission's recommendations earned full approval from the FIA Board, with the new 2026 Executive Team set to take office on January 1, 2026.

Sreekanth Akkapalli was unanimously chosen to lead as the incoming President, succeeding outgoing President Saurin Parikh. Vice President Priti Ray Patel and General Secretary Srishti Kaul Narula will continue in their roles. This year's restructuring streamlines the Executive Team while expanding the Council. Shah Accountants, an independent CPA firm, will handle treasurer duties.

Who Is Sreekanth Akkapalli? All About FIA's New President

A distinguished entrepreneur, Akkapalli brings expertise across real estate development, technology, media, and diaspora engagement in the US and India. His ventures include multinational software development, transit technology consulting, life sciences, IT and cloud computing, sports manufacturing, and premium furniture design, showcasing strategic vision and operational prowess. In his remarks as President-Elect, Sreekanth Akkapalli expressed deep gratitude to the Board of Trustees, feeling "blessed and happy" with their confidence.

He thanked Chairman Ankur Vaidya for welcoming him into FIA and helping him discover "a larger family" in the organization, while appreciating the Board, Trustees, advisory members, and executive colleagues. Marking a milestone as the first individual from his home state to hold this role, Akkapalli pledged to serve with integrity and purpose. He committed to advancing FIA, bolstering its flagship initiatives, and launching programs for deeper community engagement.

Senior Leaders and Veterans Endorse Akkapalli Selection

Senior leaders and veteran members enthusiastically endorsed his selection. One long-time member lauded Mr. Akkapalli’s honesty, hard work, integrity, and enduring commitment, hailing the appointment as a historic and forward-looking step that mirrors FIA’s evolving regional diversity in leadership. As a 100 per cent volunteer-run organisation with over five decades of service, FIA boasts recognition in the United States Congressional Record, India’s Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award, and two Guinness World Records.

