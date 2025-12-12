Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9, hosted by Tollywood star Akkineni Nagarjuna, premiered on September 7, 2025. After weeks of heated clashes, surprising twists, and drama, the popular reality show is nearing its end. Fans of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 will definitely miss the show, but at the same time, the excitement about the finale doesn’t seem to dull in their minds. This season, things were undoubtedly difficult for the contestants, and their passion to get through it was also commendable. Here’s everything you need to know about BB Telugu 9 as we head into the finale week. ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 9’: Emotional Family Week Brings Major Twist – Divya’s Eviction Cancelled by Emmanuel’s Power Decision.

Six Contestants To Be Evicted From ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 9’ This Week

The upcoming weekend episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 will be one of the highlight episodes of the season, as six contestants will have to bid goodbye to the show. The six nominated contestants fighting for their survival this week are Sanjana Galrani, Emmanuel, Demon Pavan, Thanuja, Suman Shetty, and Bharani. Each of these contestants has had their own highs and lows throughout the season, but only those with enough audience votes can secure a place in the finale.

Watch the Latest Promo of ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 9’

When Is ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 9’ Grand Finale

We are currently in the 14th week of Bigg Boss Telugu 9, and as the show is currently in its most competitive phase, housemates are leaving no stone unturned to grab a spot in the finale. Amid this, media reports suggest that the BB Telugu 9 Grand Finale episode will take place on December 21, 2025. However, there are no official announcements regarding this, and viewers are eagerly waiting for updates regarding the same.

The ongoing season of Bigg Boss Telugu has been delivering strong weekend viewership, with Nagarjuna’s episodes consistently topping the TRP charts. His direct hosting style, combined with the show’s unexpected twists, has made this one of the most engaging seasons of BB Telugu so far.

‘Bigg Boss Telugu 9’ Grand Finale Guest

If reports are to be believed, the grand finale episode of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 will be graced by none other than Megastar Chiranjeevi. The Telugu cinema icon will join Nagarjuna to interact with the contestants and boost their confidence. ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 9’: Thanuja Clashes With Divya in Heated Fight Over Captaincy Task on Nagarjuna’s Reality Show, Rithu Emerges Victorious (Watch Video).

Who Won Ticket to Finale?

Kalyan Padala has already secured his spot in the Top 5 race for the Bigg Boss Telugu 9 title after winning the Ticket to Finale task. Fans are now eager to see who will join him in the Top 5 battle for the chance to lift the trophy.

