NewsVoir

Manipal (Karnataka) [India], August 7: The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) is pleased to announce the gracious welcome extended by Justin Trudeau, the esteemed Prime Minister of Canada, to the distinguished MAHE delegation during their visit to the University of New Brunswick (UNB). The delegation, currently engaged in the esteemed Nursing Preceptorship program at UNB, has been warmly received by the Canadian Prime Minister, marking a significant milestone in global academic collaboration.

Also Read | Scottish Open 2023: Aditi Ashok To Play AIG Women's Open, ISPS Handa Invitational; Diksha Dagar in Hunt Too.

The visionary partnership between MAHE and the University of New Brunswick has culminated in the creation of an innovative dual BSc Nursing Degree Program, a joint venture between the esteemed Manipal College of Nursing (MCON) at MAHE, Manipal, and UNB. This pioneering program has received the esteemed endorsement of the Indian Nursing Council, further solidified its credentials and positioned it as a leading global model for educational institutions.

Trudeau expressed his enthusiasm for the collaborative efforts that address staffing shortages and knowledge gaps, emphasizing the potential benefits this "learn where you live" approach holds for nursing students in both nations. He commended the commitment to high-quality international education and recognized the strength that comes from unity. His words of encouragement and support have deeply motivated the visiting delegation and the teams from both institutions involved in this innovative initiative.

Also Read | World Athletics Ratifies Records Set by Faith Kipyegon, Lamecha Girma and Maria Perez.

The upcoming Preceptorship Opening Ceremony, scheduled for the 8th of August, will be a momentous occasion commemorating the unwavering dedication of both MAHE and the University of New Brunswick to advancing global education and fostering cross-cultural alliances. Generously supported by the Government of New Brunswick, this ceremony will feature the gracious presence of President Mazerolle, who will extend a warm welcome to the Manipal delegation. As a symbol of unity between the two esteemed institutions, each participating student will receive a lab coat adorned with the distinct logos of Manipal and UNB.

Central to this collaboration is the Preceptorship, a meticulously designed clinical course aimed at empowering senior nursing students. Through immersive collaboration with seasoned healthcare professionals, students will elevate their nursing practice, cultivating a deeper sense of independence and autonomy. This distinctive experience will equip students with the skills to adeptly coordinate and deliver nursing care across a diverse array of healthcare settings. The MAHE delegation is thrilled by the support and recognition received from Trudeau and the University of New Brunswick. This partnership signifies a significant stride in global academic collaboration, enhancing the future of nursing education and the profession. We eagerly anticipate the flourishing of this program, which will undoubtedly create a profound impact on nursing students in both Canada and India.

MAHE is recognized as a leading quality academic and education service provider and has significantly contributed to continuously improving the standards and penetration of higher education in India. The Manipal Academy of Higher Education has, as its genesis, an enthralling story of a genius, the late Dr. T. M. A. Pai who had the vision of making society rid of the three major ills of illiteracy, ill health, and poverty. It provides a great variety of graduate and postgraduate skill enhancement educational courses covering several important disciplines like medicine, engineering, dentistry, pharmacy, nursing, allied health, management, communication, life sciences, hotel administration, etc. through its 28 Professional Higher Education institutions. It has world class academic and research departments in Statistics, Commerce, Geopolitics & International Relations, European Studies, Philosophy & Humanities, Atomic & Molecular Physics, etc. Over 40,000 students from all over the world pursue undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in diverse subjects. The finest of infrastructure facilities, state-of-the-art equipment, well-equipped laboratories, and dedicated and competent faculty have enabled MAHE to be recognized as Institution of Eminence status by the Ministry of Education, Government of India. The University has two Off-Campus centres, one each at Mangalore and Bangalore, One Medical College with TATA Group at Jamshedpur and two Off-Shore campuses, one in Dubai (UAE) and the other in Melaka (Malaysia).

For further information log on to: manipal.edu/mu.html.

To read Message from the Prime Minister of Canada please click here.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)