New York, March 20: A service robot malfunction at a HaiDiLao Hotpot restaurant in Cupertino, California, startled diners after it began moving erratically, knocking over dishes and continuing to “dance” uncontrollably. The incident, captured on video and widely shared online, shows staff members attempting to restrain the robot as it sends plates, food, and chopsticks flying.

The video has quickly gained traction across social media platforms, drawing attention to the increasing use of automation in restaurants and the potential risks when such systems fail. Humanoid Robot ‘Arrested’ for Scaring Elderly Woman in China’s Macau, Video Goes Viral.

Viral Video Shows Robot Malfunction at Hotpot Chain, Staff Struggle to Stop It

A robot couldn't stop dancing at a HaiDiLao Hotpot restaurant in Cupertino, California, sending food and chopsticks flying despite the best efforts of three staff members. pic.twitter.com/0CNWQ4LMNB — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 19, 2026

it's been put on a pip after this https://t.co/E7e1junNW0 pic.twitter.com/gK0N9VducJ — Mike Kalil (@mikekalilmfg) March 17, 2026

Robot Glitches, Chaos on the Dining Floor

In the video, the robot appears to abruptly glitch while in operation, spinning and jerking unpredictably. As it moves, it collides with tables and utensils, creating a mess in the dining area. Three staff members are seen trying to stop the machine, eventually dragging it away from customers.

Despite their efforts, the robot continues its erratic movements for several moments, raising concerns among diners seated nearby. No injuries were reported, but the disruption caused visible alarm and confusion. China Robot Malfunctions: Chilling Video Shows Humanoid Robot ‘Waking Up’ and Attacking Human Handler.

HaiDiLao, a global hotpot chain known for incorporating technology into its service model, uses robots in several locations to assist with food delivery and table service. These systems are designed to improve efficiency and reduce workload for staff.

However, the Cupertino incident highlights the challenges of integrating robotics into dynamic, real-world environments. Experts note that while such machines are generally safe, technical glitches, though rare, can occur and require rapid human intervention.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Washington Post), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2026 07:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).