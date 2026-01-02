New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 2: Cash Ur Drive Marketing Limited (NSE: CUDML | INE0WL201014), one of India's fastest-growing sustainable and transit media company, announced securing a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) project from Nagar Nigam Rishikesh to develop, operate, and maintain Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations along with associated advertising rights across the city.

EV Infrastructure with Integrated Advertising Opportunity

Under the project, the Company will set up 10 EV charging stations and operate them over a 10-year concession period under a Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Maintain (DBFOM) model. The project includes rights to deploy advertising and brand communication formats at the charging locations, creating high-visibility urban touchpoints.

The Company will pay a one-time project fee of ₹2 lakh and a floor-linked payout of ₹7.35 per kWh, payable quarterly after the finalization of the agreement.

These EV charging locations are expected to combine essential green infrastructure with high-engagement media assets, enabling the Company to monetise both charging usage and advertising-led visibility.

Strategic Fit & Growth Direction

The project reinforces Cash Ur Drive's transition towards long-tenure, infrastructure-backed green platforms that complement its core transit and outdoor media business. The integration of EV charging infrastructure with advertising rights allows the Company to unlock dual revenue streams while enhancing long-term asset visibility.

With rising EV adoption, increasing municipal participation, and a supportive policy environment, the EV charging ecosystem offers structural growth tailwinds. Cash Ur Drive remains focused on building scalable, predictable, and capital-efficient platforms aligned with sustainable urban mobility.

Commenting on the Development Mr. Raghu Khanna, Managing Director and Chairman, Cash Ur Drive Marketing Limited said, "This project marks a meaningful step in expanding our infrastructure-led growth model. EV charging stations with integrated advertising rights align well with our transit and outdoor media strengths, offering long-duration visibility and recurring revenue characteristics. As electric mobility adoption accelerates, we see strong potential to scale such assets thoughtfully over time."

