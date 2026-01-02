New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

New Delhi, January 2: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has officially released the admit cards for the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Foundation January 2026 examination. Candidates who have registered for the upcoming session can now access their hall tickets via the ICAI Self Service Portal (SSP). The examinations are scheduled to commence on January 18 and conclude on January 24, 2026. Below is the step-by-step guide on how to download the ICAI CA foundation January 2026 admit card.

As per the official schedule, the CA Foundation papers will be held in a single afternoon session across designated exam centers in India and overseas. The admit card is a mandatory document for entry, and ICAI has advised students to verify all personal and center-related details immediately upon downloading. ICAI Proposes Optional Joint Taxation for Married Couples Ahead of Budget 2026, Seeks Higher Exemption Limits and Surcharge Relief to Reflect Household Realities.

How to Download the CA Foundation January 2026 Admit Card

The download process is conducted entirely online. Candidates must ensure they have their login credentials ready before visiting the portal.

Step 1: Visit the official ICAI e-services website at eservices.icai.org.

Visit the official ICAI e-services website at eservices.icai.org. Step 2: Click on the link titled "Admit Card for CA Foundation January 2026".

Click on the link titled "Admit Card for CA Foundation January 2026". Step 3: Enter your SSP User ID (Registration Number) and Password.

Enter your SSP User ID (Registration Number) and Password. Step 4: A prompt for OTP verification may appear; enter the code sent to your registered mobile number if required.

A prompt for OTP verification may appear; enter the code sent to your registered mobile number if required. Step 5: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download the PDF and take a clear color printout.

Key Exam Dates and Schedule

The Foundation exam consists of four papers. Unlike the Intermediate and Final levels, which start earlier in the month, the Foundation schedule is as follows:

Date Paper Subject January 18 Paper 1 Principles and Practice of Accounting January 20 Paper 2 Business Laws January 22 Paper 3 Quantitative Aptitude January 24 Paper 4 Business Economics

Mandatory Instructions for Candidates

ICAI has issued specific guidelines to ensure a smooth examination process. Candidates are required to carry a printed color copy of the admit card; digital copies on mobile phones or tablets will not be permitted inside the examination hall.

Additionally, students must carry an original, valid photo ID proof (such as an Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, or Passport) for verification. It is highly recommended that candidates visit their assigned exam center a day in advance to familiarize themselves with the location and commute time. Who Is Edward Nathan Varghese? Know About 21-Year-Old IIT Hyderabad Student Who Bagged INR 2.5 Crore Job Offer for 1st Time at Institution.

What to Do in Case of Discrepancies

If a candidate notices an error in their name, photograph, signature, or exam center allotment, they should contact the ICAI helpdesk immediately. Corrections are not permitted at the exam center; they must be addressed through the official SSP portal or by emailing exam.helpdesk@icai.in.

