New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI/Mediawire): Exam season is here and the temperature has risen, quite literally! Students have replaced their gadgets with books, pens, and paper and are burning the midnight oil.

Recently, CBSE also released a mock CBSE MCQs 2021 exam papers for schools to download so that their students can practice as per the latest guidelines.

CBSE Term 1 Exam 2021 minor subjects started on Wednesday, November 17, and will go on till December 7th and major subjects will begin on November 30th and will last until December 11th.

Though a lot has changed since we were taught and sat for our boards' exam, there are still a lot of things that haven't, and that is... Students get jittery just before the exam and struggle to find a final strategy to score full marks in Term I of the board exam because there is...

The palpitation of revisions yet to be made

FOMO on the chapters that your friend might have covered but you skipped

The anxiety of forgetting all that you've learned, all the formulas you've mugged up...

Yes, the list can go long but to score full marks on your CBSE Term 1 Exam, you need to have an efficient and solid strategy that will help you achieve your academic excellence and not exhaust you.

Worry not, as we were once students too, and in this article, we've shared a few of CBSE Term I Board Exam Preparation Tips that we've learned in our lives to help you ace your exams confidently!

5 Tips to Prepare for Board Exams:

1. Self-assess your strengths and weaknesses

You need to first understand which subjects are your strengths and which are your weaknesses. It might seem like a very simple thing, but it makes a huge difference. Analyze which topics you have expertise in and which ones need your special attention.

Suppose you can solve 20 math's equations in 5 minutes but need time to solve Physics theories in the MCQ, then devote more time to preparing for Physics and solving relevant sample papers.

Solve as many - CBSE MCQs Objective Questions and Sample papers to be confident.

2. Plan proper time management

Often, as students, we complain that the authorities don't allow us extra time, but actually, the fault is in our stars! We can't blame anyone if we didn't manage our time well. Time is precious and that is felt vividly in exams. Each second counts, so manage your time properly.

Take as many mock tests as possible and be truthful with yourself. Track how much time are you spending on a particular question or topic? If you think you are spending a lot, you must keep a check on it and improve it.

3. Practice diligently but take breaks

One thing we are all guilty of is making timetables but never sticking to them consistently. The problem here is that our timetables are not realistic. It is not a productive strategy to ace your exams if you study for 10 hours straight one day and only study for 5 hours the next.

Whatever your target is, be sure to maintain consistency. Never rush things. Understanding core concepts and basics properly. Divide your study time into hours and never study for 10 hours at a stretch. Take breaks and use the Pomodoro technique while solving your sample papers Term I for CBSE boards.

4. Prioritize mental health and focus

Exam stress and fatigue are real things and should not be overlooked. As much as it is important to keep up with your physique, be sure to care for your mind. Practice mindfulness meditation and concentration techniques to help you stay hyper focused, drink 3-4 liters of water, and go for walks.

Do not overwhelm yourself and compare yourself with friends; trust your process and believe in yourself.

5. Trust your academic friend

When you have done all the above, it is time to befriend your academic friend, books!

At Oswal Publishers, we believe practice is the key to excellence, so we suggest you use sample papers for CBSE boards and test your knowledge with the Oswal - Gurukul Final Revision Book of CBSE Class 10th for the Term 1 November 2021 Examination. OMR sheets are included at the end of each paper to gauge your performance with self-assessment. The Assessment papers Term I for CBSE board are visually appealing to help you recall them quickly during exams.

For ICSE students, Final Revision of ICSE Class 10 Semester I Exam 2021 has new types of MCQs and will help you solidify your revisions.

These are updated as per the latest specimens for MCQs for Term I and objective MCQs for Semester 1.

Self-assess yourself with self-assessment papers for CBSE boards

Students, go and ace your exams with flying colors. Be sure to solve these practice papers for CBSE boards diligently. We believe in you!

