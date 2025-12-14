New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): Centre for Entrepreneurship Development (CED), Government of Gujarat, has signed an MoU with Bosch Home Comfort India Limited to establish Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Skill Development Centres in Northern Gujarat.

According to a release, the collaboration will establish HVAC Skill Development Centres across Northern Gujarat, with the nodal centre to open at Ganpat University in Mehsana.

This partnership aims to deliver specialised technical training, enhance employability, and foster entrepreneurship in the HVAC sector, while aligning with Gujarat's vision for industrial excellence and workforce development.

The initiative supports the state's broader economic objectives by creating a pipeline of skilled professionals equipped to meet current and future industry demands, the release added.

The centre aims to train over 2,000 students and technicians across residential and commercial HVAC segments, making a substantial contribution to building a pipeline of skilled professionals ready to serve the evolving needs of the industry.

"Through this partnership, we are not just addressing the urgent need for skilled HVAC professionals but also empowering local talent to drive innovation and sustainability in the sector," said, Sanjay Sudhakaran, Managing Director, Bosch Home Comfort India Limited. "Our commitment to advanced skills training and industry collaboration supports both Gujarat's vision and India's ambitious carbon-neutral goals."

The release further added that the HVAC Skill Development Centre will be established and inaugurated at Ganpat University within the next three to six months, followed by the commencement of comprehensive training programmes.

The centre will feature state-of-the-art HVAC laboratories equipped with live systems, smart classrooms enhanced with advanced simulation tools, and access to Bosch's proprietary energy-efficient solutions, including Nano Tech Ultra systems.

These facilities are designed to provide practical, hands-on experience and exposure to cutting-edge technologies, preparing trainees for real-world industry demands.

The centre's curriculum will be jointly developed by experts from Bosch Home Comfort India Limited, Ganpat University, and CED, fully aligned with NSDC standards. Training will be delivered by certified instructors and engineers, utilising a blended learning approach that combines theoretical knowledge with practical application for maximum industry relevance.

The curriculum will encompass HVAC installation and maintenance, energy efficiency and intelligent cooling systems, industry-standard safety protocols, troubleshooting, and essential soft skills for customer engagement.

Graduates of the programme will be equipped to contribute to HVAC and air conditioning, building automation and energy management, as well as facility management and technical services, thereby supporting a broad spectrum of industries reliant on advanced climate control and facility operations.

Upon successful completion, trainees will receive industry-recognised certification and benefit from placement support provided through Ganpat University, Bosch's partner network, and collaborations with local industries, ensuring their smooth transition into the workforce, the release added. (ANI)

