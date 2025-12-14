Has China Started Massive Military Build-Up Near Arunachal Pradesh? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Viral Video

Mumbai, December 14: A video on social media has gone viral, alleging a large-scale Chinese military build-up near Arunachal Pradesh. The viral video has triggered concerns about fresh tensions along the India-China border. However, upon checking, the viral claim was found to be false. The fact-check unit of PIB clarified that the exercise shown in the video has no connection to Arunachal Pradesh or any other sector along the India-China border.

A fact check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has clarified that the video in question is not related to any military activity near the border. According to PIB's Fact-Check Unit, the footage actually captures a routine military exercise conducted by a brigade of the People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) 78th Group Army around a month ago. The 78th Group Army is part of China’s Northern Theatre Command, which is headquartered in Harbin in Heilongjiang Province. Did NCC DG Lt General Virendra Vats Say That Pakistani Drones Reached Delhi and Gujarat in May? PIB Fact Check Debunks AI-Generated Fake Video Going Viral on Social Media.

Several social media accounts have shared a video claiming that China has started a massive military build-up near Arunachal Pradesh.#PIBFactCheck ❌ This claim is #Fake. ✅ The video shared shows a military exercise conducted by a brigade of the PLA’s 78th Group Army, which… pic.twitter.com/b8xB6vkfCl — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 14, 2025

"Several social media accounts have shared a video claiming that China has started a massive military build-up near Arunachal Pradesh. ❌ This claim is #Fake, (sic)" posted PIB Fact-Check on X, formerly Twitter, on December 14. "The video shared shows a military exercise conducted by a brigade of the PLA’s 78th Group Army, which is part of the Northern Theatre Command, headquartered in Harbin, Heilongjiang Province," it said. "The video has no relation to any exercise on the Indian border," it added. Did Western Command Chief Manoj Kumar Katiyar Claim Taliban Take Payments From India To Act Against Pakistan? PIB Fact Check Debunks Deepfake Video Circulated by Pakistani Propaganda Accounts.

PIB urged citizens to remain cautious while consuming and sharing such content, especially on sensitive issues related to national security. "Please stay alert and rely only on information obtained from official sources," it further said.

