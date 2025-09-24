New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): EaseMyTrip, one of India's leading travel-tech platforms has announced its much-awaited 'Dussehra Sale' from 23rd September to 26th September 2025. During this period, EaseMyTrip is offering a diverse lineup of discounts on the wide range of travel services of the platform. Travelers can grab attractive offers on flights, hotels, buses, cab bookings, and holiday packages.

The exclusive Dussehra Sale will present customers with unmissable deals on

Flights - Up to INR 8000 OFF*

Hotels - Up to INR 10000 OFF*

Buses - Up to INR 500 OFF*

Cabs - Up to INR 500 OFF*

Holiday Packages Starting from INR 9,999/-*

To access these offers, customers can use the promo code 'EMTFEST' while availing the services through the EaseMyTrip's app or website.

Moreover, customers can enjoy additional discounts and enhance their travel experience if they make a booking using the RBL Bank credit card, BOBCARD credit card, ICICI Bank credit card, AU Small Finance Bank credit card, Punjab National Bank Credit Card or ICICI Bank Credit Card EMI.

According to a company statement, for the upcoming sale, EaseMyTrip has collaborated with reputed airline partners like American Airlines, Turkish Airlines, Saudia Airlines, ITA Airlines, UA Airlines, Air France, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Delta Airlines, Lufthansa, SWISS International Air Lines, Air Canada, Singapore Airlines, Virgin Atlantic, EGYPTAIR, Myanmar Airlines, Cathay Pacific, Qantas Airways, Oman Air, Korean Air, Air India, Air India Express and SpiceJet.

The exclusive, prestigious hotels offering discounted rates and teaming up with EaseMyTrip for the sale are Sterling, Starlit, WelcomHeritage, Pride, Club Mahindra, Byke, Justa, Fern, Ginger, Vits, Sayaji, Neemrana, AM Kollection, Cygnett, Amritara, Spree, Bloom, Zone By The Park, One Earth, Suba Group, Lords, The Clarks, Royal Orchid, OTHPL, Clarks Collection, Le roi, Renest, Treehouse, Citrus Prime, Brij, OYO, ITC, Shrigo, FAB, Fortune, Housr Corporate stays, Eight Continents, Vesta Hotels and Resorts, Fateh Collection, Aceotel, Moustache, OPO Hotels, Saltstayz, Summit Hotels & Resorts, Sumi Yashshree Hotels & Resorts, Sinclairs Hotels & Resorts, Mount Hotels, Hotel Sonar Bangla, Hotel Polo Towers Group, Elivaas, Magnus & Hosteller.

Speaking on the launch of Dussehra sale, Vikash Goyal, Chief Strategy Officer of EaseMyTrip commented,"At EaseMyTrip, we believe festivals are about creating memories with loved ones, and travel plays a key role in making those moments special. With our Dussehra Sale, we are bringing unbeatable offers across flights, hotels, holiday packages, and more to ensure that every customer can celebrate this season with joy and savings. Our collaborations with leading airlines, hotel, and bank partners further strengthen our promise of delivering value, convenience, and unforgettable travel experiences."

The company said that with its Dussehra Sale, EaseMyTrip is bringing unbeatable travel offers, making it easier than ever for travelers to embark on new journeys and create lasting memories with their loved ones.

EaseMyTrip (listed on NSE and BSE) is one of India's largest online travel-tech platforms in terms of air ticket bookings, as per the Crisil Report-Assessment of the OTA Industry in India (Feb 2021). (ANI)

