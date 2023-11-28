New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Central Asian countries have committed to the One Health Framework for Action. The framework will help with three goals shared by the countries, including pandemic prevention and preparedness.

According to the World Bank, this regional cooperation programme aims to elevate the quality and productivity of health, agriculture, and environment sectors across the region through a holistic approach.

The framework serves as a strategic plan and investment structure, emphasising collaboration across sectors for the effective implementation of the One Health approach.

It strategically addresses three priority issues: the control of zoonoses, the prevention of antimicrobial resistance, and ensuring food safety.

In the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, Central Asian countries remain vulnerable to potential health crises, compounded by the increasing risks posed by climate change.

Diseases originating from animals contribute to over 1 billion human infections globally each year, resulting in significant losses to livestock productivity and trade opportunities.

Specifically, brucellosis--a disease transmitted from animals to humans--imposes an estimated annual cost of USD 76.2 million in human health and livestock production in Central Asia.

The One Health approach, which involves close collaboration between the health, environment, and agriculture sectors, offers a cost-effective strategy for controlling this disease.

Incremental adoption of cross-sectoral surveillance and cold storage, as outlined in the framework, is projected to yield benefits ranging from USD 123 million to USD 294 million over the next 25 years.

Tatiana Proskuryakova, World Bank Country Director for Central Asia, emphasised the importance of this framework in enhancing regional cooperation for pandemic preparedness and response.

She stated, "This framework is an important step towards greater cooperation in Central Asia on pandemic preparedness and response. It is in the interests of all countries to work together to protect the health of people, animals, and the environment. The World Bank is proud to support this valuable collaboration, and we stand ready to attract the necessary investments to make the One Health Framework a reality."

The Central Asia One Health Framework for Action identifies action areas crucial for increasing agriculture competitiveness, expanding regional trade, and facilitating the export of animal-based products to global markets.

Given that agriculture plays a significant role in the regional GDP and is a key asset in Central Asia's vast rural areas, the implementation of the framework can support sustainable expansion of domestic production, creating economic opportunities for rural communities.

Furthermore, the One Health approach is anticipated to contribute to safeguarding biodiversity and enhancing landscape productivity by improving ecosystem health in Central Asia.

It will guide the implementation of collaborative regional surveillance covering wildlife, pasture degradation, and antimicrobial residues in the environment.

This proactive approach aims to enhance ecosystem health, reduce the risk of emerging diseases, and strengthen preparedness for potential pandemics.

The adoption of the Central Asia One Health Framework for Action reflects a forward-looking commitment to the well-being of communities, ecosystems, and economies across the region. (ANI)

