Business News | Chandigarh University in Collaboration with CIPU Hosts 3rd Bharat Higher Education Summit 2026

PRNewswire

Chandigarh [India], June 19: Positioning itself at the centre of India's higher education transformation, Chandigarh University hosted the 3rd Bharat Higher Education Summit 2026 which was organized by Confederation of Indian Private Universities (CIPU) that brought together more than 200 Vice Chancellors, policymakers, industry leaders, researchers, diplomats and international education experts from India and across the world to deliberate on the transformative role of universities in shaping India's journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.

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The two-day summit featured high-level discussions on the future of universities, internationalization of higher education, Artificial Intelligence and emerging technologies, research and innovation, industry-academia collaboration, employability, entrepreneurship, sustainability, global partnerships and implementation of transformative educational reforms.

Former Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Member of Parliament (MP) Anurag Thakur presided over the event as Chief Guest and Bhaskar Chatterjee, Former Secretary, Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises was the guest of honour.

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The summit also witnessed the participation of several eminent personalities from academia, government and industry including Dr Rahul V Karad, Founder and Chief Patron, CIPU, Prof. (Dr.) VN Rajasekharan Pillai, Former Chairman, University Grants Commission (UGC), Deepinder Singh Sandhu, Senior Managing Director, Chandigarh University, R Karthik, Director General, CIPU and Prof (Dr) Raviraja Seetharam, Vice Chancellor, Chandigarh University among other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Speaking during the ocassion, Former Union Minister for I&B and Member of Parliament Anurag Thakur while congratulating Chandigarh University for securing 526th global rank in the QS World University Rankings 2027 said, "Till 2015, only 11 Universities could make up to the top world rankings and this year it has gone five times the 54 Indian universities have ranked among the top 1000 and 12 Indian IITs are among those. Be trade, commerce, economy, healthcare, defense or any other sector, every sector in India is recalibrating and repositioning itself to respond to changing needs and priorities of the nation. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi says Vikas Bharat by 2047, he is not speaking of a distant dream. He is issuing a concrete time-bound national mission and education stands at the center of this mission."

MP Thakur said, "It is time that the universities integrate Indian knowledge systems such as Ayurveda, Yoga, Sanskrit and the classical mathematics alongside with cutting edge AI, Quantum Computing and Biotechnology. Our students should be equally fluent in AW and AI, Ancient wisdom and artificial intelligence. That is what it means to restore India's place as Vishwa Guru. The government has built the runway. The universities must now help India take flight. We need to invest heavily in research, innovation, incubators and startups to produce industry-ready youth, enabling this great country to contribute to global growth and progress."

Former Union Minister added, "It is the universities like Chandigarh University that will determine whether we truly become a Vishwa Guru by the centenary of our Independence. In 2014 when this government came to power, India's higher education landscape was defined by quantity not by quality. By access without accountability and by the institutions without innovation. In just 12 years we have changed that story fundamentally and irreversibly."

Rahul V Karad, Chief Patron, CIPU said, "The aspiration of building a developed India by 2047 will require a transformational approach to higher education. Universities must evolve into hubs of innovation, entrepreneurship, interdisciplinary learning and societal impact. The Bharat Higher Education Summit provides a unique platform for academic leaders and policymakers to exchange ideas, forge partnerships, and collectively contribute to India's knowledge economy. Through this summit we seek to bring together diverse stakeholders to collectively shape a roadmap for a stronger, more globally competitive higher education ecosystem."

Prof (Dr) Raviraja Seetharam, Vice Chancellor, Chandigarh University said, "Universities today have a responsibility that extends far beyond imparting knowledge. As India moves towards its vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, higher education institutions must emerge as catalysts of innovation, entrepreneurship, research excellence and societal transformation. At Chandigarh University, we are committed to fostering a globally connected, industry-aligned and future-ready academic ecosystem that empowers students to become leaders, innovators and nation-builders. The Bharat Higher Education Summit provides an important platform for academic leaders, policymakers and industry stakeholders to collectively shape the future of higher education and strengthen the role of universities in driving India's economic growth and global competitiveness."

During the summit, panel discussions were also held on themes 'From Knowledge to National Wealth: Universities as Drivers of Innovation, Start-ups and Industrial Competitiveness', on 'Building Human Capital for Viksit Bharat 2047 - Transforming Universities for Skills, Employability and Future Work' and on 'What Industry Expects from Universities in Viksit Bharat 2047'.

Later, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Confederation of Indian Private Universities (CIPU) and International Automobile Centre of Excellence (iACE), Gujarat, to strengthen industry-academia collaboration and foster skill development, innovation and industry-aligned learning opportunities.

The summit also witnessed the introduction of 'The Bharat Collective', envisioned as a national league of leading private universities aimed at fostering greater collaboration among institutions, encouraging knowledge sharing and creating a unified platform to collectively address emerging opportunities and challenges in higher education. Education leaders described the initiative as a significant step towards strengthening institutional partnerships and accelerating the collective contribution of universities to national development. The discussions also focused extensively on the need to prepare a future-ready workforce aligned with the evolving demands of Industry 4.0 and emerging technologies.

About Chandigarh University

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

Website address: https://www.cuchd.in/

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